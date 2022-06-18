GALLINAS — A regal white horse foraged in a dry stream bed, its color matching the sandbag Steven Huerta had just heaved onto a growing stack.
Huerta looked satisfied with the nearly 1,000 sandbags he had fashioned into a U-shaped flood barrier around the back of his house near a stream that, although patchy now, could become torrential in monsoon rains.
Huerta has a right to feel some pride. The sinewy 70-year-old loaded all the sandbags by hand onto a pickup, unloaded them at his El Porvenir home and then placed them into this chest-high bulwark, all in a week.
And he has some work left to do.
“I’m going to keep going,” Huerta said Friday. “The stream is going to overflow. It’s going to come from there and hit my house.”
For residents like Huerta, there has been no letup in the looming threats in the environment since two prescribed burns conducted by the U.S. Forest Service went awry and melded into the mammoth Hermits Peak/Calf Canyon Fire in April. The blaze’s burn area is now more than 341,000 acres and remains active on its western side, particularly in the Pecos Wilderness, where it grew by 15,000 acres during runs last week in dry, windy weather.
The monsoon fire managers had hoped for is materializing, and a bit ahead of schedule. But it promises to be a mixed bag — dampening the flames and the dry fuels the fire feeds on but also heightening flash-flood risks.
Officials have warned for weeks that the scorched hillsides would become spillways for runoff carrying ashy sediment and debris because there’s far less tree cover and vegetation to catch the rain, and severely burned soil can’t absorb water.
“There will be impacts to water and wastewater systems, roads and bridges, farms and fields, and outdoor recreation areas,” State Forester Laura McCarthy said at a Friday news conference.
National Weather Service forecasts call for 1 to 2 inches of rain between Sunday and Wednesday in much of Central and Western New Mexico, with highlands getting as much as 4 inches.
Flash-flood warnings were issued Saturday in Mora County, but meteorologists with the incident management team assigned to the Hermits Peak/Calf Canyon Fire said the threat is likely to be higher in days ahead.
While federal, state and local agencies work to combat flooding by building structures to control erosion, reduce debris flows and curb stormwater that could cascade down slopes, canyons and arroyos, they also have said they can do only so much in such a massive area.
The largest wildfire in New Mexico’s recorded history has left a sprawling burn scar that will be prone to flooding.
That has put hundreds, perhaps thousands, of residents of San Miguel and Mora counties in harm’s way as they try to recover from the fire’s impacts on their homes, livelihoods and, in many instances, their way of life.
Huerta said he had just returned to his home after evacuating a few weeks earlier and almost immediately began building the sandbag wall.
The trees on the hillside behind his house are green and unburned, but this verdant swath is a facade belying the devastation that magnifies flooding risks throughout the community.
“Just over the ridge it’s burned completely, for miles,” Huerta said.
The federal government is paying for all flooding preparations, partly through its Emergency Watershed Protection Program. That includes supplying thousands of sandbags, which the New Mexico National Guard has delivered to various sites in Mora and San Miguel counties.
In the Gallinas area, the sandbags are available at the local volunteer fire department, Huerta said. Those who want them receive no help loading them into a vehicle, he added.
Huerta said his memories of a 2013 flood have driven him to build a more extensive fortification. He was referring to the deluge in which late-season storms dropped an average of 3 to 6 inches of rain — and in some areas 10 inches — during a nine-day period, swelling rivers to record crests.
A large rupture in an earthen canal near Las Vegas, N.M., prevented it from diverting water to Storrie Lake, and instead all of the stormwater gushed down the Gallinas River by as much as 9,640 cubic feet per second; its normal flow is 1 to 3 cfs.
The record flood was on the minds of Montaño family members as they built sandbag and 4-foot-high rock walls around their Gallinas home Friday.
Michael Montaño, 36, walked past a huge pile of rock he estimated was 100 yards. Across the way was a similar-sized rock pile.
The rocks are pieced together and enclosed in wire meshing to create defenses against any floodwater streaming down an arroyo next to their house or the Gallinas River overflowing behind it, Montaño said.
Walking along the riverbank, Montaño raised his arm to chest level and said the rushing water was that high during the big flood.
He pointed to road atop a knoll about 50 yards across the river and said the water reached that point. This narrow river’s width, now about 5 yards, expanded to about 100 yards, he said.
Montaño said his father, Louie Montaño, 70, who has lived in the house since birth, tells stories about a monstrous flood that happened when he was 7. The stormwater came down the mountainside like a giant wave and washed over much of the 1.5-acre property.
Even though forecasts don’t yet indicate the monsoon rains will be close to this severe, Michael Montaño said his family thought it wise to prepare for extreme scenarios, given there’s never been a widespread burn scar in this area before.
“This is our first fire,” he said. “We’re pretty careful up here. If it’s dry, we don’t burn charcoal … when we’re barbecuing.”
New Mexico State Police officers and San Miguel County deputies could be seen handing out flyers instructing residents how to prepare for evacuation if necessary and where to get information about flood reports and how to sign up for alerts.
Travis Martinez, a state Department of Transportation spokesman who has been aiding with the state’s fire efforts through the Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Management, said people should promptly follow evacuation orders because floodwaters move much swifter than a fire does.
Residents who are in a flood plain should have a plan for evacuating, which includes identifying higher ground where they can go at a moment’s notice, Martinez said.
Alerts and updates on flash flooding will be broadcast on specified radio stations, such as KNMX on 540 AM. San Miguel County residents can sign up for RAVE alerts that go to their cellphones through the county’s emergency code-red page.
Throughout the area northwest of Las Vegas, the towering hills cradling the bucolic villages are a patchy mix of black, brown, dull yellow and green, illustrating the fire’s varying onslaught.
Manuela Breitung, 63, a longtime Montezuma resident, said she faces a moderate flooding risk, but it’s not as serious as some of her neighbors.
Her main threat of a flash flood is on the hill behind her house, where trees are browned by the fire. This means the flames likely burned the soil, increasing the risk of flooding.
Breitung said she doesn’t feel she has to gird her property with sandbags and mainly worries about the small bridge in front of her house washing out. If that happens, she would have to use her neighbor’s bridge to leave her property.
She had to evacuate for the fire, and if she is ordered to leave to avoid a flash flood, she’ll do what she must, she said.
The flooding dangers reflect the bleak panorama of burned hills in every direction.
“It looks like an apocalypse,” Breitung said.