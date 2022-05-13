Santa Fe Community Foundation Community Resiliency Fund:santafecf.org/funds/community-resiliency-fund; 100 percent of the donations raised go directly to San Miguel and Mora counties. Grants will support food and water distribution, emergency shelter, cash assistance, and other critical services.
All Together NM Fund:alltogethernm.org; established in 2020 by the New Mexico Coalition of Community Foundations in conjunction with the Governor’s Office to help New Mexico respond to and eventually recover from the coronavirus pandemic. The fund has now been reactivated to support wildfire relief and recovery.
Cochiti Fire Relief Fund at the Laguna Community Foundation: lagunacf.org/donate; also accepting deliveries of nonperishable goods and water. For more information about making a delivery, call 505-219-5982
Emergency Action Fund at the Albuquerque Community Foundation: bit.ly/3Mrdukc
The Food Depot has set up numerous collection bins across the state. They are accepting beef jerky, bottled water, Gatorade, individually wrapped nonperishable snacks, lip balm, eye drops, socks, sunblock, hygiene products including baby wipes, Q-tips, menstrual products, soap and toothpaste at the following locations:
Albertsons Markets: 3001 S. St. Francis Drive and 3542 Zafarano Drive.
Brynda Gonzalez State Farm Insurance: 3545 Zafarano Drive.
Del Norte Credit Union branches in Santa Fe: 3286 Cerrillos Road, 604 W. San Mateo Road, 510 N. Guadalupe St. at DeVargas Center.
Del Norte Credit Union branches in Los Alamos, White Rock and Española.
Guadalupe Credit Union branches: 3601 Mimbres Lane, 3721 Academy Road, 1101 Don Diego Ave.
Market Street: 600 N. Guadalupe St.
Meow Wolf Santa Fe: 1352 Rufina Circle.
Nusenda St. Michael's Branch: 1710 St. Michael's Drive.
Santa Fe Chamber of Commerce: 1628 St Michael's Drive.
Smith’s Food and Drug stores in Santa Fe: 2308 Cerrillos Road and 2110 S. Pacheco St.
Smith’s Food and Drug in Los Alamos and White Rock.
State Employees Credit Union: 813 St. Michael's Drive, 4920 Promenade Blvd.