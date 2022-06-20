Fire officials warned residents in the north end of the Hermits Peak/Calf Canyon Fire zone that high noon for flooding and debris flow could come Tuesday.
With consistent rainfall within the 532-square-mile fire footprint, residents should be prepared for significant threats as water moves through landscape that in many places has been burned to a crisp.
“The rains tomorrow [Tuesday] are expected to exceed across a large area of the north zone — and frankly large areas of the entire fire — some of those thresholds that have been set for flash flood potential,” Jayson Coil, the operations section chief of a team managing the fire response, said in a briefing Monday morning.
Andy Gorelow, a meteorologist on the fire, agreed Tuesday and Wednesday could be the biggest days for rain, noting the National Weather Service has declared a flash flood watch in the burn scar. He said rain could start early in the morning Tuesday and will last through the day.
“That doesn’t mean flooding will occur but does mean the potential will be there,” he said.
The area could see as much as 2 inches of rain or more by Friday.
Many people who have returned to their homes since the fire swept through large sections of San Miguel and Mora counties have been fortifying their homes and arroyos with sandbags. But fire officials for the past several days have warned there will be little warning when floods come, adding torrents of water and debris flow could be life-threatening.
San Miguel County Manager Joy Ansley said the preparations remain “a work in progress,” with officials distributing sandbags both to area residents and those in nearby Mora County.
“We are dealing with it as it comes,” she said.
Ansley noted it’s difficult to be fully prepared for the kind of flooding that’s possible in the area, but “we’re trying to be as prepared as we can. We are working around the clock, looking at [rain projections] and models and doing what we can.”
San Miguel County Sheriff Chris Lopez said the next two days would be just the beginning, reminding viewers in a briefing that the monsoon is just beginning.
“Don’t get complacent,” he said. “Just because we had good rain and we didn’t see anything, as we continue to get that moisture and the soil becomes saturated, it makes even more potential for us to get flash flooding.”
As Coil stood at the map of the fire zone, he said the area around Holman, north of Mora, could be particularly vulnerable. It was hard-hit by fire when the Hermits Peak/Calf Canyon Fire swept through in May.
“This is a pretty big basin,” he said. “We’re worried about what is going to come off that hill.”
Coil did not mince words in assessing the possibility.
“We’re treating tomorrow [Tuesday] as if it’s going to flood,” he said. “We don’t know where and we don’t know how much and we don’t know how much debris is going to come down with that. But we’re anticipating that.
“It’s not if,” he added. “It’s when.”