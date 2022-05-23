The Hermits Peak/Calf Canyon Fire, called a “monster” through much of its 6½-week life, is becoming domesticated.
Though officials say there remains much to do before the 486-square-mile fire is quelled, they happily reported another good day on the fire lines Monday.
The fire is at 311,252 acres, with 41 percent containment. But its momentum has slowed considerably in the past several days, thanks in part to better weather — cooler temperatures and higher humidity — and swarms of firefighters battling spot fires and building containment lines.
There are now 2,957 people involved in battling the fire.
Some problem areas that worried firefighters, particularly near the communities of Chacon in the north, Angostura in the west and Bull Creek in the south, have improved, officials said Monday night in an online briefing.
“Overall, a good day,” said Alex McBath, one of the operations section chiefs on the fire, referring to areas that face communities in and near Pecos Canyon. “Everything stayed within the lines, and we’ll be moving on to tomorrow.”
Pecos Canyon communities in San Miguel County and the Upper Dalton Canyon in far eastern Santa Fe County are under “go” status. But the situation also has improved enough to change the evacuation status in the N.M. 73 corridor in Taos County, allowing many to return home.
Other communities in the north-central part of the fire also have seen their status change and are being allowed back to their homes.
“It’s safe enough to return, but keep your head on a swivel,” said Mora County Undersheriff Americk Padilla.
Jayson Coil, another operations section chief on the fire, said crews continued to work on building more lines in case the fire makes another sudden move.
In a news conference on schools Monday, Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham said she was gratified by the U.S. Forest Service’s 90-day pause on prescribed burns after meeting with federal officials last week.
“I’m feeling very optimistic that they are clear that they need to change a number of patterns and practices,” she said. “That may have been the quickest turnaround with any meeting with a secretary, frankly, I’ve had in my career.”