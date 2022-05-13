The Hermits Peak/Calf Canyon Fire continues to march toward 300,000 acres of scorched New Mexico earth, and its size and complexity is prompting Forest Service officials to alter how they will battle the blaze.
With more than 1,800 people already on the ground, the Forest Service said it would split the fire zones in half, with a Type 1 team from California arriving to begin efforts farther north than the blaze's current boundaries.
Though winds are expected to be lighter on Friday, operations section chief Todd Abel said conditions are primed for what he called a "plume-dominated fire" — billowing clouds of smoke that can be seen for many miles.
"That's a challenge for our firefighters," he said, noting that such fires can prove dangerous for those on the ground in all directions.
According to a news release Friday, the fire is at 270,000 acres and continues to push north into Taos County near the village of Angostura and threatening the Mora County village of Chacon. But the concerns aren't just in the north: according to a news release, officials warned areas in the Pecos Wilderness could see more activity, with the fire moving toward Lone Pine Mesa, Blue Bell Ridge and near Enchantment Lake.
Containment is at 29 percent.
The picture looks better on the southern end of the fire, where lines near Mineral Hill and San Geronimo appear to have stabilized, officials said.
Meanwhile, state Environment Department officials announced they were providing drinking water for customers who are served by water systems that are under a precautionary advisory.
In San Miguel County, people needing free and safe drinking water can go to Mike Mateo Sena Elementary School, 12 County Road A-1, Sapello, from 9-11 a.m.
In Mora County: water will be provided at the Mora County Courthouse Parking Lot, 1 Court House Dr., in Mora, from 1-3 p.m.
The Cerro Pelado Fire in the Jemez Mountains southwest of Los Alamos is at 45,394 acres and is 19 percent contained.