Wildfire crews in New Mexico can’t seem to catch a break.
As they continue scrambling to increase containment of the massive Hermits Peak/Calf Canyon Fire, forecasts of scattered thundershowers over the Sangre de Cristo Mountains have heightened concerns about possible flooding Wednesday across the blaze’s nearly 500-square-mile burn area and the smaller Cooks Peak burn scar nearby.
Sam Webber, an incident meteorologist assigned to the wildfire, said in a briefing Tuesday an expected quarter-inch of rain in Wednesday’s forecast will “introduce the threat for debris-flow flash flooding.”
The scorched landscape can’t absorb heavy rains, he said, “So over the next day, we could see some pretty significant impacts from torrential rainfall over that recently burned area.”
The Hermits Peak/Calf Canyon Fire saw little spread in a day’s time, increasing by just over 250 acres to 318,172 on Tuesday.
It is 65 percent contained, with 2,937 personnel deployed to fight the fire, continue efforts to protect homes and other buildings and repair damaged landscape in areas that have cooled. Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham visited San Miguel and Mora counties Tuesday to survey wildfire damage and meet with residents and local officials, the Governor’s Office said in a news release.
“The destruction caused by these fires is devastating, in both the physical damage they have caused and the ways they have forever disrupted and altered New Mexicans’ lives,” Lujan Grisham said in a statement.
The governor added, “I was also reminded of New Mexicans’ resiliency — I saw neighbors helping neighbors with that same compassion that New Mexicans always show toward one another in tough times. Together, we will rebuild.”
New Mexico’s congressional delegates also repeated their call for President Joe Biden to approve Lujan Grisham’s request for expanded federal assistance in areas affected by the fire. The delegates Tuesday sent a joint letter to Biden, who is scheduled to visit Santa Fe on Saturday for a wildfire briefing.
The wildfire remains active along its northwestern and central-western perimeter.
“Again, just another quiet night across the fire,” operations section chief Reggie Bray, assigned to the blaze’s northern zone, said in a Tuesday briefing.
Still, he cautioned there is potential for rapid growth in the right conditions, so crews have not halted work on contingency lines beyond the fire’s northern perimeter.
“Even though this footprint of the fire really hasn’t moved, there is still open lines,” he said. “There’s potential for new starts.”
John Chester, an operations section chief with an incident management team working on the fire’s southern zone, said “firing operations” have continued in the Elk Mountain area to slowly reduce fuels ahead of the blaze’s spread.
So far, he said, conditions have been favorable for the work.
Crews on the eastern side of both zones are tackling another colossal undertaking: repair work to remove hand lines and other damage left from firefighting efforts — in large part to prevent future flooding.
Meanwhile, wildland firefighters deployed to the Black Fire in Southern New Mexico’s Gila Mountains have wrangled 49 percent of the blaze’s perimeter.
Still, at nearly 293,000 acres Tuesday, its spread edged closer to the record-setting Whitewater-Baldy Complex Fire in 2012, which grew to more than 297,000 acres.
The Hermits Peak/Calf Canyon Fire, sparked by two separate prescribed burns conducted by federal officials, surpassed that number in mid-May.