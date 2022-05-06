The biggest wildfire currently cooking in the country is about to enter weather conditions that could propel it further.
The Hermits Peak and Calf Canyon Fire, which started as two blazes that merged near Las Vegas, N.M., is now at more than 168,000 acres and is by far the largest wildfire burning in the U.S., the National Interagency Fire Center reported.
Todd Abel, an operations section chief for the fire, said Friday efforts to block it from moving east to Las Vegas and to the south were "looking awesome."
Abel's Friday morning briefing was generally positive, with the caveat that a wind system expected to arrive Saturday will produce "some of the harshest firefighting conditions" he's seen in about three decades in that line of work.
Abel is among many firefighting experts and meteorologists who say vast swaths of the state will experience high wind and gusts, dry conditions and hot weather beginning Saturday and persisting for a few days. Those conditions, they say, are horrible for containing fires.
In a separate briefing Friday, Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham said at least 16,000 homes in an area that stretched north of Mora to Las Vegas have been evacuated, with an impact of 30,000 to 40,000 people.
The Cerro Pelado Fire in the Jemez Mountains was at 32,121 acres Friday, with 13 percent containment.
Other fires, such as Cooks Peak, showed excellent containment while the Bear Trap and Water fires in the southwest quadrant of the state were comparatively small.
Eleven wildfires are burning in New Mexico, Arizona, Texas, Colorado and Florida, the National Interagency Fire Center said.
Abel described efforts around the perimeter of the Hermits Peak/Calf Canyon complex to contain the fire with bulldozing and other techniques. That work is going on near Lower Rociada, Holman, Chacon and other communities north and northeast of the fire.
"They're going to be working in that area hard today," Abel said. He said crews also are trying to protect houses and other structures with bulldozer lines and by removing fuels that give the fire life.
Mike De Fries, a spokesman at the incident command post in Las Vegas, said in an interview Friday the harsh wind expected over the next four days or more have the capacity to send out sparks that could ignite new fires.
"Don't drag chains," he said, noting the friction causes sparks. "Be smart."
During a briefing Thursday night, San Miguel County Sheriff Chris Lopez said "some people are sneaking back in" to evacuated areas. He discourages that, he said, because the fire will become unpredictable.
The fire is so persistent and conditions so rough for fighting it that "books could possibly be written" about the situation, he said.
In her briefing, the governor emphasized the availability of federal assistance for those affected by the fire.
She said help, in the form of cash deposits into checking accounts for up to $500, could come as early as next week.
But she acknowledged the initial process to get those requests going will be “bumpy” and said the state and federal government are working on ways to help people who do not have computers access Federal Emergency Management Agency aid.
That aid will include mortgage assistance for those who lost homes in the fire, funding for house rehabilitation and sharing information on housing options for those displaced by the fires.
Soon, seven four-person teams of FEMA staffers will set up shop in community centers near or at the fire sites to offer personal assistance and guidance for people looking for help, she said.
She said not every request for help will come through federal dollars but said the state has emergency assistance funding to help in those cases.
“We want to know where you are and how we can help you,” she said, urging residents to register at that FEMA website as soon as possible.
In some cases, it is possible that you may not be eligible for FEMA assistance if other forms of insurance that you already have got it covered.
Noting some students have had their education disrupted by the fires, Lujan Grisham said “children can go to school anywhere in the state,” and added efforts are underway to help transfer students to schools in other districts, at least temporarily. They are working on identifying “satellite education locations” for students in the Las Vegas area, she said.
She expects those children, as well anyone affected or displaced by the fire, will suffer from some sort of personal trauma.
“There is no doubt in anybody’s mind we will have a significant behavioral health issue,” because of the fire and the continuing effects of the pandemic. She said she wants to see a network of behavioral health sites in schools, community and health centers, and shelters, but she has yet “carved out” that plan.
Robert Nott contributed to this report.