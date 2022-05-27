A pile of debris still smoldering from a prescribed burn ignited in January has been determined to be the cause of the Calf Canyon Fire, Santa Fe National Forest officials confirmed Friday.
The Calf Canyon Fire merged with the Hermits Peak Fire northwest of Las Vegas, N.M. — which also was caused by a prescribed burn — to create the more than 312,000-acre wildfire that continues to burn in the Sangre de Cristo Mountains.
The Santa Fe National Forest reported Friday the pile burn was conducted early in the year by the U.S. Forest Service, and the fire remained dormant for several months, even under snowpack.
The so-called sleeper fire resumed activity in the spring.
"On April 9, smoke was reported from the vicinity of the Gallinas Canyon Wildland Urban Interface pile burn, which had concluded on January 29, and crews responded," forest officials said in the news release. "Crews lined the 1.5-acre Calf Canyon Fire and continued to monitor the fire over the next couple of days to ensure there were no signs of heat or flames near the edge.
"Ten days later, on April 19, the Calf Canyon Fire reignited and escaped containment lines," the news release continued. "A wind event on April 22 caused significant fire spread, and the Calf Canyon Fire merged with the Hermits Peak Fire, which was caused by an escaped prescribed burn."
