The Hermits Peak/Calf Canyon Fire, fueled by winds and growth both to the west and northwest, is now at 298,060 acres — making it the largest in New Mexico history.
On Monday morning, officials placed areas around Pecos in the "set" designation, the first of three steps toward an evacuation, as the west and southwest edge of the fire continue to move. Communities now in "ready" include Cowles, Terrero, El Macho and Lower La Posada.
The fire is at 27 percent containment with more than 2,000 personnel on the ground, from near Angel Fire on the north to Las Vegas on the south.
Ken Watkins, an operations section chief for the south end of the fire, said the area did not experience the kind of fire that was feared Sunday night, but acknowledged there were concerns.
"We're going to continue to evaluate our options," he said, referring to potential backup lines of containment if the fire can't be stopped.
Fire officials said they were preparing for the possibility of thunderstorms, an event that could create as many problems as they solve, due to unpredictable winds.
"It's going to be a complex day," said Jayson Coil, an operations section chief on the fire's north end. "There are gonna be a lot of complex days ahead."
According to a fire map released Monday by the U.S. Forest Service, the fire made a significant move into Taos County near Angostura. It also is threatening the Bull Canyon area in western San Miguel County.
New evacuations were announced in Taos County — N.M. 518 from Rockwall to the Mora County line. Communities in "set" status include Rockwall west to N.M. 73, including the communities of Vadito, Valdez and Placitas.
The town of Peñasco and its surrounding areas are now on "ready" status.
The Cerro Pelado Fire has slowed significantly and is listed at 45,605 acres with 62 percent containment. According to a Monday news release, some equipment and personnel are being reassigned to other fires. The fire remains a threat on Peralta Ridge, Cerro Pelado Mountain and Paliza Canyon.