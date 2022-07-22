The deadly floodwaters feared by residents and public safety officials since the early start of the summer monsoon have struck the Hermits Peak/Calf Canyon burn scar.

Two people were found dead Thursday afternoon in the Mineral Hill area northwest of Las Vegas, N.M., as the Tecolote River rose and breached its banks, said Chief Tim Nix of the Cabo Lucero Volunteer Fire Department.

His agency and others were still searching Friday for a third person who went missing during the storm.

