LAS VEGAS, N.M. — Lifelong rancher Vincent Marquez has lost newborn calves to mountain lions — but never a 600- to 700-pound yearling.
Marquez, who raises cattle on a 200-acre family ranch between San Geronimo and Mineral Hill in San Miguel County, believes the Hermits Peak and Calf Canyon Fire is forcing predators to look in unexpected places for food. And with man and beast in tumult these days, thanks to the blaze, the lion found new hunting grounds: in this case, the ranch.
Marquez said he had to put down the injured cow — a loss of $700 to $800.
“It was bit in the back and paralyzed and had scratches,” said Marquez, 49.
The seen and often-unseen effects of the fire will take a toll a long-term toll on wildlife in Mora and San Miguel counties, where critters big and small abound. The fire affects water supplies, plants, food sources, even once hard-to-find places to hide. And its devastation will continue long after the blaze has ended, an expert said.
The attack on Marquez’s ranch didn’t surprise Dr. Jesus Rivas, who teaches biology and ecology at New Mexico Highlands University. The fire, now in its second month, is displacing elk, deer and other wildlife escaping from the smoke and burning forest.
“The places they are going already have a population [of animals],” Rivas said Sunday. “Some are dying and some may perish later. They will go to some other territory and end up not finding food. The wildlife will continue dying even after the fire is out.”
The smaller animals that survive the fire also could die, he said.
“The whole habitat is scorched, and everything is black,” Rivas said. “The rabbits will starve to death or get eaten by a hawk. Everything is black, and they have nowhere to hide.”
Marquez, who lives in Las Vegas and visits the nearby ranch daily, has seen the elk population triple since the start of the fire and the mule deer population quadruple.
“They’re coming from the mountains and from Johnson’s Mesa,” he said, referring to a 9,700-foot summit in the Santa Fe National Forest.
A security guard for the United World College-USA, Marquez said the elk and deer don’t seem too spooked.
“They will keep on coming until they find something to eat, and all the predators will follow,” he said.
Marquez evacuated his 15 cattle four days ago and is fairly certain the fire destroyed the ranch and cabin after learning a nearby home was burned.
Ryan Berlin, public information officer for the fire, said Sunday he saw elk grazing on the hillside at Luna Community College near Hot Springs Boulevard in Las Vegas. The incident command center for the fire is located at the college.
“They were just grazing,” said Berlin, noting deer and elk will flee to a safe location and to find food and water.
“I’ve noticed over several years, once these green grasses come back after the rains, they will flock back to the burned areas,” he said. “The grasses are high in nutrients.”
Rain, however, may be a mixed blessing, Rivas said.
“With how the rains are in this neck of the woods, we will get a little bit of rain and then we get the torrential monsoons,” he said. “We need water to regrow, but that water will be harmful to the environment because of erosion. The water will flow into the river and will make the waters unlivable for the animals in the water.”
Rivas said the fires are exceptionally hot and dangerous because of the accumulated fuel after many years without burning and the exceptionally dry conditions due to climate change.
“While most organisms, animals and plants in New Mexico are adapted to cope with fire on occasions, no one is adapted for these fires that are so hot because of the problem with extreme weather resulting from human-induced climate change,” he said.
“This problem — climate change — is the real culprit of a lot of the bad things we are seeing. Fires are normal in New Mexico, but the size and severity of this one is worse than most because of the changing climate.”