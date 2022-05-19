FEMA aid

Officials with the Federal Emergency Management Agency say residents affected by the Hermits Peak/Calf Canyon Fire don't have to wait to return to their homes to apply for aid. Some types of assistance are available immediately.

To apply for aid, visit disasterassistance.gov or call 800-621-3362.

A FEMA app also is available for smartphones and tablets.

Applicants with homeowners insurance are advised to file an insurance claim before applying for FEMA aid.

Applicants need to have the following information handy while filling out an application:

Social Security number.

Annual household income.

Phone number.

Mailing address.

Email address.

Address of the damaged home.

Insurance information.

Bank account information.

Those who are eligible to receive financial assistance can have the money directly deposited into an account.

They also are advised to take photos of all damage and collect receipts of costs tied to fire loss and evacuation.

FEMA offers limited assistance to repair and rebuild primary residences, but homeowners must have their property assessed before these funds become available.

The agency works with the Small Business Administration to help secure loans for businesses and residents in need of additional assistance.