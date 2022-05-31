A 7-acre blaze that ignited Sunday in an area northwest of the Hermits Peak/Calf Canyon Fire was extinguished by crews who pounced on it overnight before it could spread.
While officials could not link the smaller flare-up to the wildfire that has grown to the largest in the state’s history, the incident underscored the continued battle to fully contain and quell the immense Hermits Peak/Calf Canyon Fire. It has so far burned 315,627 acres and is 50 percent contained.
There are 3,065 personnel deployed to fight it.
The wildfire, caused by two prescribed burns ignited months apart, has inflicted damage on watersheds, power systems and residential areas that is still being assessed.
The most recent tally says at least 650 structures including homes were destroyed in the fire, an estimate that is certain to increase, said Maddy Hayden, the governor’s spokeswoman.
“That number is subject to change as it is unsafe for crews to enter some areas for an on-the-ground assessment,” Hayden wrote in an email Tuesday. “These estimates are largely being made through aerial infrared imaging.”
While growth of the Hermits Peak/Calf Canyon Fire has slowed significantly in the past week, the Black Fire in the Gila National Forest is quickly gaining on it, after consuming 246,648 acres west of Truth or Consequences in 2½ weeks.
A busy fire season with an early start saw about 740,000 acres burn in New Mexico by the end of May.
Angela Byrd, a spokeswoman for the Federal Emergency Management Agency, said 818 New Mexico applicants have been approved for a total of $2.3 million in disaster aid related to the recent wildfires and windstorms.
The Grass Mountain Fire flared up Sunday near the Pecos Canyon communities of Cowles and Geronimo from an unknown cause. It remains under investigation.
It’s different from a spot fire that starts when winds blow embers from the main fire into a flammable area outside defensive lines, said Mike De Fries, a spokesman for the fire’s incident management team.
“It just happened right near where our crews had been working,” De Fries said. “They got on it right away.”
The small, short-lived blaze ignited west of the containment lines, the direction the big fire is most apt to spread because those areas are still being fortified.
The main areas still vexing officials are the western and southwestern flanks.
Those sections and the Pecos Canyon corridor — including Holy Ghost, Cow Creek, Tres Lagunas, El Macho and Calf Canyon — remain evacuated.
Meanwhile, many previously evacuated residents are returning to homes in the fire’s massive burn scar without power, and some will have to endure having no electricity well into July, a regional utility official said.
People in Gallinas, Las Dispensas and La Porvenir have been without electricity for more than 45 days and will have to get by at least another two weeks with no power, said Les Montoya, general manager of the Mora-San Miguel Electric Cooperative.
The fire was so severe it damaged underground power lines and transformers in Pendaries Village and Rociada, requiring them to be replaced in a project that will go until late June, Montoya said.
In the Mora area, secondary lines that carry electricity to households will have to be replaced, but that work should go faster, he said, adding many of those affected residents should see their power restored in the next couple of weeks.
Mineral Hill is patchy, with some parts regaining power and others remaining blacked out, Montoya said. The system must be rebuilt, which could take until late July.
Montoya said teams divided the damage assessment into four sections within the fire zone and just finished the first part. They began looking at the second section — Pendaries and surrounding areas — on Tuesday, he said.
“And then we’ll have two more sections to get a handle on the damages ... and the scope of work that will be needed to bring these lines back up to standard,” Montoya said.
Weather is forecast to be more favorable overall for firefighters, with winds easing Wednesday and moisture increasing.
However, the winds will remain brisk and blow from the east, possibly pushing the fire toward areas with more fuel to burn, De Fries said.
Unless the fire runs out of fuel, which isn’t likely to happen anytime soon, Mother Nature will have to pitch in with a good summer monsoon to help crews fully contain it, De Fries said.
“A significant amount of rain is really needed to ultimately extinguish a lot of this fire,” De Fries said.