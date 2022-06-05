Fire managers Sunday continued to concentrate their efforts on dealing with the west and northwest edges of the Hermits Peak/Calf Canyon Fire.
Operations sections chiefs said crews continued to mop up and remediate areas of the massive fire that have been quelled — largely on its eastern and southern flanks — while continuing to deal with slower-moving edges that conceivably could threaten small communities closer to the Pecos Wilderness.
The fire was at 317,571 acres Sunday, with 65 percent containment. The number of personnel on the fire — at its height, more than 3,000 people — was down to 2,843.
Crews began backburning operations east of Terrero on Friday, and officials said similar moves would be choreographed and executed with great care. Firefighters also have been building more contingency lines through the area's many fire scars.
Officials in recent days have been talking about being ready to respond quickly if new hot spots break out. Concerns about lightning strikes heightened earlier this week as clouds moved into the area, though the weather over the weekend has been exceptionally dry.
Operations section chief Reggie Bray called firefighters' response to a new fire "initial attack," explaining the need for crews to be ready to move quickly and take quick action if a new start occurs.
"We have resources identified," he said, adding firefighters also have help from air crews in scouting for potential problem areas. "We'll take action on that, work with local cooperators, as well as anything outside [an assigned zone] if we're requested to."
Meanwhile, the Black Fire near Truth or Consequences in the Gila Wilderness continues to rage. It has burned 278,188 acres and is 27 percent contained.