PECOS — The multiple plumes of smoke from the Hermits Peak/Calf Canyon Fire on Sunday signaled what could be a long and ominous week in what has already been a long and destructive disaster.
The fire, which promises to become the state's largest in history, hurdled containment lines on its southwest side Sunday and now has new communities — Bull Canyon, Cow Creek and Upper and Lower Colonias in western San Miguel County — in evacuation status. They were placed in the "go" notification Sunday afternoon; proof the stubborn blaze was threatening even more areas in increasingly difficult terrain.
Officials said structure protection units were moving into those areas in case the fire got near homes in the next few days.
"It was a very busy day for us, as far as going back into green [go] status," said San Miguel County Sheriff Chris Lopez, referring to evacuation orders being served in that corridor near Pecos.
Officials said the fire was at 288,942 acres, though it almost certainly grew significantly Sunday afternoon and evening. The largest fire in state history, dubbed Whitewater-Baldy Complex, burned 297,000-plus acres in 2012.
As people in the area began streaming west to Pecos, which had not yet been placed on alert, they prepared for uncertainty. Some stocked up on dog food. Others began preparing to take in friends from evacuation zones.
Christopher Parson of Pecos said it was difficult to contemplate the possibility of having to leave ahead of the fire.
“The wind is pushing the other way, but it seems to be getting closer and closer," he said. "A lot of my family and friends are from Mora and those areas, and it’s really impacting their lives. I don’t want to relocate, that’s for sure.”
On some areas of the fire, it may be unavoidable.
On its northwest side, the fire continued to grow near the community of Angostura in Taos County as fire strategists look to find a way to blunt its spread toward Black Lake and Angel Fire.
In a briefing Sunday night, they were frank: It would be a tough fight.
"This is an area that has a lot of concern for us," said Jayson Coil, an operations section chief. "There’s continuous fuel all the way along the west side of the fire both north and east toward Black Lake and up north toward Angel Fire."
Fire managers said a Sunday night change in winds — unusually for this fire, coming from the east — could complicate matters, as well as a forecast for thunderstorms, which create uncertain wind shifts and sometimes can be as much trouble as assistance.
Meanwhile, U.S. Forest Service executed a move to split the fire into different management zones as they make strategic choices on how to fight it.
The forest service said three teams will share responsibilities for the fire. Southwest Incident Management Team 3 is now responsible for the southern half of the fire, and Southwest Incident Management Team 1 will handle the central area. An incident management team from California will work north of the fire line to begin a plan to limit the fire's growth as it drifts toward Black Lake, Angel Fire and areas of Taos County.
Containment, which has gone up and down as the fire has grown, is now at 36 percent.
But even the forest service maps displayed Sunday offered an indication of the difficulties to come. Officials explained blue and green lines on the map represented new potential zones of containment — in some cases many miles from where the fire stood on Sunday. They emphasized the fire would still be fought before they reached those lines but said they were preparing for contingencies that gave them the best chance of beating the fire.
"That doesn’t mean we’re pulling out or leaving an area not to come back," Coil said Sunday morning. "It means we’re trying to react as quickly as we can to this dynamic environment, so that we can make sure and get around this fire as quickly as we’re able."
The Cerro Pelado Fire southwest of Los Alamos has slowed significantly and is at 45,602 acres with 40 percent containment, according to a news release issued Sunday.