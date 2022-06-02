The U.S. Bureau of Land Management is investigating an incident in which three firefighters battling the Hermits Peak/Calf Canyon Fire were injured — one of them seriously — when a helicopter dropped at least part of a load of water on them.
The Type 1 helicopter was aiding a BLM Hotshot ground crew working Sunday morning in the Pecos Wilderness, along the wildfire's western edge, according to an agency news release.
It missed its water drop area, hitting the crew members below with the last of its load.
Two of the Hotshots, who had minor injuries, were taken by vehicle to a Santa Fe hospital, where they were treated and released Sunday, the news release said.
The third Hotshot wildland firefighter, who suffered more severe injuries, was airlifted by helicopter to a Santa Fe hospital and then taken by ambulance to the hospital in Albuquerque. He had several surgeries, "one to repair skull fractures to the face and the other to repair a broken kneecap," the news release said.
BLM spokeswoman Allison Sanchez said the agency is still looking into the incident, which occurred around 10:30 a.m. Sunday.
It is unclear how often such incidents occur, but Brandalyn Vonk, a spokeswoman for the incident command team battling the blaze, said, “This is a very rare event for this to occur."
In an interview Thursday, Vonk said communication between ground and aerial crews plays a major role in ensuring safety. Crews generally use a designated radio frequency to maintain contact and "avoid confusion."
"We try to play it as safe as possible and stay out of the way, but as you can see with this one, accidents do happen," she said.
Since the beginning of the Hermits Peak/Calf Canyon Fire, incident management officials have stressed the need for air and ground crews to work in concert, noting drops of water and fire retardant alone cannot stop a blaze unless they are backed by firefighters on the ground.
But in a recent briefing, operations section chief Jayson Coil outlined dangers for ground-based firefighters during the drops, noting the vast amounts of water dumped from the air could cause serious injury or even death.
A June 2021 story by the online firefighting news site FireRescue1 said there is no question "pilots face unique stressors and dangers" while battling blazes, but it also is "important to remember the hazards on the ground as well, particularly in the presence of firefighting aircraft dropping retardant (jell or foam), paracargo or water."
The Associated Press reported in 2018 a firefighter battling a wildfire in California was killed after "thousands of gallons of flame-suppressing liquid were dropped from an aircraft flying barely above the treetops because spotters mistakenly sent it on a route too close to the ground." The story cited a report of a state investigation into the death.
It's unclear how much water the Type 1 helicopter was carrying or how much it dropped. Volk said those helicopters can carry between 500 and 2,000 gallons, depending on a number of factors — including fuel loads, elevation and whether a tank or buckt is being used.
The impact of that water hitting firefighters on the ground will depend on "the aircraft, how much water they are dumping and the distance from the ground they are flying," she said. "Those variables are going to impact how hard water hits the ground and potentially hits the crews."
She said the three firefighters are "resting and recovering to whatever extent they may need."