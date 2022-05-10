The north side of Hermits Peak/Calf Canyon Fire continues to grow and now is taking aim at areas in Taos County.
The 204,000-acre fire — now over 318 square miles — expanded overnight, the Southwest Area Incident Management Team reported Tuesday morning and a new set of evacuation alerts indicate the blaze continues to move quickly.
By midday, the fire's growth toward Taos County necessitated a change in evacuation status, with the small community of Angostura placed in the "go" status and Rock Wall, Las Mochas and Sipapu moved to "set."
Todd Abel, the operations section chief for the incident management team, said in a morning briefing the fire was active to the south, in the Mineral Hill and San Geronimo area. But, he added, "It's not making a good, hard run." Instead, the blaze is burning heavy fuels, sending up a thick column of smoke.
Crews also are working to contain the wildfire's southwestern perimeter, to prevent it from continuing to edge toward Pecos.
On the northeastern side of the fire, where it jumped across N.M. 518, structure groups are working to build protections around homes in the Chacon, Guadalupita South and Guadalupita North areas, Abel said.
Each structure group has five to 10 fire engines and a bulldozer, he said. Crews working way ahead of the fire lay hoses and sprinkler systems around homes and other structures, and remove fuel to prevent the fire from encroaching on homes.
There are now 1,759 personnel fighting the blaze, which is 39 percent contained, a rate that decreased overnight due to new growth.
As the spread farther north, officials announced new evacuation alerts, even as residents in the central areas of the fire zone were returning home and repopulating their communities.
Incident commander Dave Bales said utility companies also had returned to some previously evacuated communities to get services back online.
As crews prepared for a couple of more days of winds hindering the firefight, Bales said in over 30 years in the field, he has not seen as many consecutive days of red-flag fire conditions as his team has addressed on the Hermits Peak/Calf Canyon Fire.
The Cerro Pelado Fire in the Jemez Mountains has grown to 42,491 acres and has made no drastic moves, in part because part of the blaze is on the footprint of the 2011 Las Conchas Fire.
But dry conditions and persistent winds remain, which may push the fire north and east and will keep firefighters on the lookout for spot fires. The northern edge of the fire likely will push toward containment lines on N.M. 4.
Officials report 871 people are now involved in the effort against the fire.
During a Tuesday morning news conference, Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham said state officials do not yet know if more than 170 homes have been burned or destroyed in the Hermits Peak and Calf Canyon Fire because it’s still “not safe to go in” to confirm those losses.
While firefighters have had some success in managing the fire, she said “we are not getting where we want to be” in terms of containing that fire, which was partially started from a prescribed burn conducted by federal forest agencies.
She once again urged residents who live in areas under mandatory evacuation orders to get out. “We need families to start packing and be aggressive” about leaving, she said. She said people who think they have time to get out don’t realize how quickly these fires can move.
“Your life is not worth risking,” she said. “If you can see the fire in your backyard, you have seconds before it reaches your property.”
Last week Lujan Grisham announced those impacted by the fire can apply for Federal Emergency Management Agency aid. As of Tuesday, 184 households had applied for, and received, approval for that relief, she said. All told, $130,000 in those federal funds have been committed, she said.