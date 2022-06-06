Three small fires that ignited in Northern New Mexico in as many days were quickly extinguished but were a reminder of the flammable conditions that are keeping forested trails closed and public land managers on edge.
Officials are taking the fire potential seriously as the weather remains warm and dry in the coming weeks with unpredictable bouts of high winds.
Federal agencies are jumping in to assist at the start of a fire rather than waiting until the blaze grows larger, as they might have done in the past.
"Initial attack for any new start is very much at the forefront of everybody's thinking," said Julie Anne Overton, a spokeswoman for the Santa Fe National Forest. "The idea is to get them put out before they have a chance to grow into something that could be a serious threat to homes, properties. We don't want to have another large wildfire on our hands."
Meanwhile, the biggest wildfire in New Mexico history, the Hermits Peak/Calf Canyon Fire, continued to burn Monday, though slowly. Fire officials said the fire was at 317,920 acres Monday, with 65 percent containment.
Firing operations continued on the fire's west edge, with crews hoping to slow its advance in the northern Pecos Canyon region.
"A mostly quiet day on the fire," said operations section chief John Chester.
New fires, however, remain an issue, and not just in the big fire zone.
The U.S. Forest Service deployed five fire engines to aid Santa Fe County with a brush fire that ignited Saturday off Old Las Vegas Highway. Aircraft flying over the site conducted aerial surveys and were ready to drop water and retardant, but that proved unnecessary.
The small blaze, dubbed the 288 Fire because of the mile marker, grew only to 1½ acres before it fully contained.
At about 11 a.m. Monday, a brush fire off N.M. 76 in the Chimayó area also drew a multi-agency response. Santa Fe County called Rio Arriba County to request help, and the Forest Service and Bureau of Indian Affairs also assisted.
The fire, possibly sparked by chainsaw activity, was snuffed out by the time it burned a quarter-acre, thanks to the agencies working together, said Alfredo Montoya, Rio Arriba County fire marshal.
On Sunday, Cochiti crews responded to a brush fire off N.M. 125 and required no help in putting it out after just charring a third of an acre.
Overton said the continued fire hazards are the reason forests remain closed to visitors, even in the area where crews have gained control of the Cerro Pelado Fire.
"The conditions on the forest are still extreme in terms of fire dangers," she said.
Weather will turn a bit more favorable during the week, with humidity increasing to as much as 25 percent between Tuesday and Thursday and winds remaining relatively mild at 10 mph to 15 mph, said Janette Mokry, a National Weather Service meteorologist in Albuquerque.
Humidity has hung in single digits much of the past six weeks and gusts have turned ferocious at times, both of which have helped stoke the Hermits Peak/Calf Canyon Fire.
There is some chance of thunderstorms, which could kick up gusts to as high as 50 mph, Mokry said. And by next week, conditions will dry out again, she said.