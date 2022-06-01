The seemingly endless inferno that was sparked by two prescribed burns is helping to drive New Mexico to its worst fire year in modern history.
Wildfires flaring up in various sizes have scorched more than 790,000 acres throughout New Mexico as of Wednesday, putting this fire season in a virtual tie with 2011, when state data shows just shy of 800,000 acres burned in wildland blazes.
Though the Hermits Peak/Calf Canyon Fire has consumed much of the state’s attention since April, the Black Fire in the Gila National Forest near Truth or Consequences is now at 258,062 acres, with 25 percent containment.
And there’s a month to go in the fire season, perhaps longer if the summer brings few rainstorms.
Some of the wildfires are searing huge expanses foresters and biologists say are likely to be permanently altered. This is especially true for the Hermits Peak/Calf Canyon Fire, which has torched nearly 316,000 acres as of Wednesday and is still just 54 percent contained.
The historic aftereffects go beyond the massive seared acreage, experts say.
They can be seen in how severely the landscape and ecosystems are charred from fires that are burning hotter due to several factors: trees, vegetation and debris built up after decades of staunch fire suppression; a warmer, drier climate making these fuels more flammable; and relentless winds stoking the flames.
“Acres burned really is a bad measure of impacts from a wildfire,” said Matthew Hurteau, fire ecologist at the University of New Mexico. “The thing we’re concerned with ecologically is how much of the fire footprint … burned at high severity.”
A couple of centuries ago, wildfires sometimes burned considerably larger than 300,000 acres, Hurteau said. But those fires weren’t as intense and didn’t wipe out nearly as many trees or burn the soil as badly, he said.
Federal agencies’ systematic efforts in the past century to snuff out fires led to more jam-packed trees and debris, and now the more arid climate has turned the thicker fuels into tinder, he said.
A U.S. Forest Service team in charge of assessing wildfire damage found roughly half the soil in the Hermits Peak/Calf Canyon Fire zone sustained moderate to high burning — an amount officials worried would lead to rains washing ashy silt into waterways and increase the risk of flooding.
As weather forecasters predicted thunderstorms for the area in the next three days, officials warned people within the fire zone to brace for the potential of flooding — and the damage it could leave.
Hurteau agreed having half the landscape this severely burned could be troublesome during the upcoming monsoon season and with longer-term efforts to repair the fire damage.
Scientists won’t know the full extent of the impacts on vegetation until a year after the fire is extinguished, Hurteau said.
Research indicates replanting within burn scars can be difficult, partly because there’s much less shade to protect the seedlings, resulting in a higher mortality, Hurteau said.
Rebuilding tree cover on barren, fire-damaged sites will be even harder as a changing climate parches the landscape even more, he said.
This is one reason it is nearly impossible to restore a burned forest to what it looked like before, Hurteau said.
In the higher elevations, faster-growing aspen will replace the scorched fir trees — a natural process, but one that changes the character of the forest forever, he said.
In the lower altitudes, if a fire destroys large swaths of Ponderosa pines, what was once a forest could turn into a shrub patch, he said. The Las Conchas Fire consumed older-growth trees, which were replaced by Gambel oak and New Mexico locust, he said.
The fires also will have wide-ranging effects on wildlife, both harmful and beneficial.
“The extent to which those impacts are positive or negative will vary a lot by the wildlife species and by the severity of the burn on any given piece of acreage,” said Joshua Sloan, a forest biologist at New Mexico Highlands University.
One immediate lethal effect will be a large fire killing smaller animals, such as mice, squirrels, rabbits and snakes, which can’t flee fast enough or far enough to escape the flames, Sloan said.
A burned area will be a mixed bag for birds, he said. A fire charring trees leaves them more vulnerable to pests — which itself is bad — but the infestation creates a rich food source for insect-eating birds, he said.
The Mexican spotted owl and other birds that nest in thickets will suffer from the high number of trees lost in a big fire, Sloan said.
Ashy sediment flowing into waterways can harm or kill fish, Sloan said. It lowers the dissolved oxygen the fish need to breathe and clogs their gills, he said.
It also degrades habitat and hurts their eggs, he said. Meanwhile, a loss of trees eliminates shade along the shores, raising water temperatures to the point that fish can’t survive, he said.
Wildfires will drive away bears, cougars, coyotes, deer and elk, but because these blazes tend to burn in patchy patterns, the animals will have chunks of forests they can return to afterward to hunt and forage, he said.
After a fire, grasses will grow back more lush, which is good for herbivores such as deer, Sloan said.
But at the same time, the reduced rodent and rabbit populations will mean a slimmer food supply for carnivorous predators, Sloan said.
Fortunately, these creatures tend to be adaptable — a trait that will help them in the future in a landscape permanently changed, he said.