What we know about the U.S. vaping illness outbreak

FILE - In this April 16, 2019, file photo, a researcher holds vape pens in a lab at Portland State University in in Portland, Ore. As of October 2019, experts who examined lung tissue from 17 patients say lung damage reported in people who use e-cigarettes and other vaping devices looks like chemical burns similar to what you’d see in people exposed to poisonous gases. (AP Photo/Craig Mitchelldyer, File)