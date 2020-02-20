Skiers, forest lovers and anyone who likes a more abundant water supply have a reason to cheer.
A storm system set to arrive this weekend will swell the snowpacks that already rival those of last year's wet, drought-breaking winter.
That means ample powder for skiers at area resorts, and in the spring there will be more melting snow to flow into the Rio Grande, a primary source of the region's drinking water.
As much as 8 inches of snow are forecast in the higher elevations over the weekend. Santa Fe is expected to receive rain Saturday with a high of 48, and a mixture of snow and rain on Sunday with a high in the mid-40s.
Roads won't turn white but could freeze Sunday night as temperatures drop to about 30 degrees.
Several more snow systems are likely to roll in through early April, which will help shorten the state's fire season, according to the National Weather Service.
"We can still have an active and intense fire season, but it will be abbreviated," meteorologist Clay Anderson said. "That's what we're hoping for."
Ian Knudsen, U.S. Forest Service spokesman, said winter snowpack has the potential to lessen the severity of a wildfire season.
Above-average levels of snow can compact "fine fuels" — grasses, twigs, tree needles — and decrease their ability to ignite fires, Knudsen said.
As spring approaches, temperatures and precipitation — including monsoons — will affect snowpack levels and the flammability of fine fuels, he said. How timely and severe monsoons are will have a large impact on wildfire season, Knudsen added.
Last year's snowpacks were considerably better than in 2018, when snowfall was less than half of normal, according to weather service data.
The wetter trend is continuing this year, Anderson said.
As of Monday, the Sangre de Cristo Mountains' seasonal snowfall was 112 percent to 122 percent of normal. Last year at this time it was 94 percent to 102 percent of normal.
Snowfall in the Tunas Mountains is 80 percent of normal versus 120 percent a year ago.
The Jemez Mountains' snowfall is 99 percent of normal, up from 92 percent a year ago.
At the least, it all contributes to much-needed drinking water in New Mexico, Anderson said.
"The more snow, the better for us," he said.
The outlook is not as consistent in Southwestern New Mexico, where snowfall is anywhere from 28 percent to 126 percent of normal. And in the south-central mountains, it's at 40 percent of normal.
