LAS VEGAS — When Beth Krerowicz began reviewing the platoon of Democratic presidential candidates, her first instinct was to back Joe Biden, whom she saw as the strongest opponent to President Donald Trump.
But recently, Krerowicz, 58, began to have second thoughts. So this week she trekked to a community center not far from the Las Vegas Strip to watch Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts detail her plans for reshaping the economy. Krerowicz, an executive assistant who is between jobs, said that she was now leaning heavily toward Warren, and that Sen. Kamala Harris of California was her second choice.
“I want someone who I know will stand up, that has a backbone,” Krerowicz said, suggesting that Warren and Harris could perhaps form a ticket. “They’re both very, very strong women. I would love to see them together, but I think Elizabeth has the experience.”
In the span of just a few weeks, voters like Krerowicz have pushed the race into a new, highly uncertain phase, propelling a pair of women toward the top of the Democratic pack at the expense of the front-runners, Biden and Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont.
Neither woman is yet in a position to take control of the race. Biden and Sanders retain considerable advantages, most notably the backing they enjoy among working-class voters and their significant financial reserves. Biden, 76, is still the clear front-runner, and both he and Sanders, 77, are not likely to see their support simply melt away.
But recent polls, and interviews with voters in the early primary and caucus states over the last week, found that Harris and Warren had plainly broken through, drawing on a deep hunger within the Democratic electorate for big ideas and groundbreaking female leadership.
After Harris’ searing clash with Biden over his record on race in the first primary debate, she claimed for herself a chunk of Biden’s formidable support among African Americans and white liberals. And Warren, with her relentless focus on economic inequality and political corruption, and her full portfolio of progressive policy proposals, has cut into the coalition Sanders built during his 2016 campaign.
Their performances in the first debate lifted both women, with Harris making an especially sharp ascent after confronting Biden — a showdown that convinced some voters she had the toughness necessary for the general election.
“I just think she has the moxie to bring it to the Donald,” said Claire Haws, a stay-at-home mother from Des Moines, who contributed to Harris’ campaign after watching her in the debate.
Yet both women still face a complex path forward, one complicated by the enduring strengths of Biden and Sanders, and perhaps most of all by each other. While they have distinct political bases, Warren and Harris are both relying on the support of women and educated liberals to propel their candidacies. That strategy also means they are dividing up powerful constituencies that could in theory make one of them a dominant figure.
“They’re in the same lane right now, and it’s getting pretty crowded,” Patty Judge, Iowa’s former agriculture secretary, said.
The two women also still face competition for their core supporters from other dogged candidates reaching for the mantle of change, like Mayor Pete Buttigieg of South Bend, Ind., and Sen. Cory Booker of New Jersey.
Former Sen. Harry Reid of Nevada, the longtime Democratic leader in that chamber, said Biden still had an “early advantage.” Though he is neutral in Nevada’s early caucus, Reid, who worked closely with Biden for 30 years, said the former vice president should not be underestimated.
“Joe Biden has a great deal of goodwill that’s been created over the years that he’s been in politics,” Reid said, pointing to Biden’s tragedy-inflected biography and expansive network of political friendships as foundations for his candidacy. “Here’s a man whose life story is something you can’t ignore.”
But Reid also praised the two women who are surging in the race, calling Harris a candidate “you have to be impressed with” and describing Warren’s indignant economic message as a good match for his own state, which was ravaged by the Great Recession. “Here in Nevada,” he said, “it resonates quite well.”
The two women’s contrasting approaches to the race were on vivid display over the last week, as Harris carried her momentum into Iowa and Warren pressed her advantage in Nevada. Harris, tapping into the excitement surrounding her debate performance, debuted a new line of attack against Trump, encouraging Democrats to see her as a prizefighter pursuing a president they loathe.
“We have a predator living in the White House,” Harris told Democrats at an afternoon picnic outside Des Moines.
It is that sort of pugilism — wielded to great effect against Biden in the debate — that has endeared Harris to Democratic activists in Iowa and around the country. It has filled them with an almost giddy anticipation to watch Harris humiliate Trump on the debate stage next year.
“You dominate a debate stage, and people are going to see you in a different light,” said Jennifer Palmieri, a top aide to Hillary Clinton in 2016. “Women winning makes other women more comfortable.”
Haws, the Des Moines voter, said she was determined to caucus for a woman and had also considered Warren. But she worried that Warren could represent an easier target for the president.
“The Pocahontas thing gives me pause; I’ll be honest, it makes me nervous,” Haws said of Trump’s penchant for ridiculing Warren about her claims of Native American ancestry.
For other Iowa Democrats, their preference for Harris owes less to an unease about Warren than an inclination for a younger candidate who offers racial diversity.
“When you can have a person of color that this state votes for, that says something,” said Mary Kay Shanley, a West Des Moines writer. She pointed to the symbolism of a heavily white state propelling the daughter of Jamaican and Indian immigrants to the presidency.