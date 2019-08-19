Warren apologizes at Native American forum

SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., speaking at a presidential forum on Native American issues Monday, offered a direct, public apology for the “harm” she caused with her past claims of Native American ancestry and pledged to uplift Native people as president.
“Like anyone who’s being honest with themselves, I know that I have made mistakes,” said Warren, who was met with a standing ovation when she took the stage. “I am sorry for harm I have caused. I have listened and I have learned a lot, and I am grateful for the many conversations that we’ve had together.”
She continued, “It is a great honor to be able to partner with Indian Country, and that’s what I’ve tried to do as a senator, and that’s what I promise I will do as president of the United States of America.”
Warren, in keeping with her reputation as the presidential candidate with an enormous collection of detailed plans, has made a concerted effort to develop a policy agenda that would help Native Americans.
“Full funding, for housing, for health care, for education, for infrastructure — those are not optional,” she said Monday. “We need to change the rules and make it happen.”
But her appearance at the forum, held at a theater in Sioux City, was closely watched because of the long-running controversy over the ancestry claims, an issue that is certain to be used against her if she is the Democratic nominee.
Warren faced criticism f last year after she released the results of a DNA test that provided evidence she had a Native American ancestor. After entering the presidential race, she apologized for the DNA test and for identifying herself as Native American during her career as a law professor.
Last week, Warren rolled out a set of proposals focused on Native American issues, covering topics like tribal sovereignty and missing indigenous women. She also released a wide-ranging legislative proposal with Rep. Deb Haaland, D-N.M., one of the first Native American women to serve in Congress, that covers areas like criminal justice, health care and education.
Some of the policy plans Warren released earlier in her campaign would provide Native American communities with funding to address issues like housing and the opioid crisis. She has also worked on Native American matters in the Senate, sponsoring legislation about suicide prevention and child abuse in Native communities.
Warren drew cheers Monday when she called for expanding the ability of tribal nations to prosecute non-Native people who commit crimes on their land.
And she vowed to bring attention to the issue of missing and murdered indigenous women through measures including improvements to the federal government’s collection of data. At the beginning of the forum, a moment of silence was held for Savanna LaFontaine-Greywind, a Native American woman from North Dakota who disappeared two years ago Monday and was later found dead.
“A problem that is not seen is a problem that is not fixed,” Warren said. “People need to know the scope of this problem.”
The two-day forum, named in honor of Frank LaMere, a Native American activist who died in June, is being hosted by Four Directions, a Native American voting rights group, and the Native Organizers Alliance. Warren was the second candidate to speak, after author Marianne Williamson and before Sen. Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota. Other candidates scheduled to attend include Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont and Julián Castro, the former housing secretary, who last month released his own plan to support indigenous communities.
OJ and Barb Semans, co-executive directors of Four Directions, decided that Warren would not be asked about her ancestry during her appearance, OJ Semans said in an interview before the event. He said the Warren campaign made no requests about what she would or would not be asked.
Semans, a member of the Rosebud Sioux tribe, faulted President Donald Trump for repeatedly referring to Warren as “Pocahontas.” He said he had no problem with how Warren had referred to her ancestry and that it was more important to spend time on issues that could help the lives of Native Americans, “not whether or not her DNA test was done properly or improperly.
“How many times do you have to argue something that’s already done?” he asked. “That issue has been dealt with, it’s been taken care of, and we move on. But what hasn’t been dealt with and taken care of is President Trump’s continued use of it in a derogatory way.”
One of the panelists during Warren’s appearance, Aaron Payment, chairman of the Sault Ste. Marie Tribe of Chippewa Indians, recalled a conversation with Warren in 2013 in which she discussed her heritage on “a very personal level.”
“I urged you to tell your story, and I appreciate that you did,” he said. “What I would say is, from here forward, because now we’re in a presidential election, that we take Michelle Obama’s advice and when he goes low, you go high.”
It remains to be seen how much the ancestry issue will linger over Warren as the campaign goes on. At a rally in New Hampshire last week, Trump repeated the “Pocahontas” slur and promised there would be more to come.
“I did the Pocahontas thing,” he said. “I hit her really hard, and it looked like she was down and out, but that was too long ago. I should have waited. But don’t worry, we will revive it.”