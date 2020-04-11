If we’re in a war, it’s one marked by mutiny and inept commanders.
A man living in rural Colorado said he defied a stay-at-home order, contracted the novel coronavirus and then had to be airlifted to a hospital. He required six days of treatment in a special ward that filled up with other coronavirus patients.
“I’m ashamed of myself for not taking this seriously,” he wrote on Facebook during a painful convalescence in which he slept on ice packs to break his fever.
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp made the baffling decision to reopen beaches during the coronavirus pandemic.
At the same time, small-town residents, including some business owners, pleaded with him to close state parks. They feared tourists carrying the coronavirus would overwhelm places without resources to treat the sick.
Kemp, a Republican in his first term as governor, took his time before relenting to constituents who showed superior judgment. He finally issued a statewide stay-at-home order.
Perhaps he took notice of photos and television coverage of crowds mixing in the parks. Seeing all those potential carriers of the coronavirus might have forced him to act.
And in Northern New Mexico, an untold number of residents wouldn’t break a religious tradition to do their part in a pandemic. Instead of staying home to minimize the chance of infection, they made a Holy Week pilgrimage to El Santuario de Chimayó.
The New Mexican received some criticism for reporting this story. But it couldn’t be ignored. People without symptoms of the coronavirus can carry it, as can the most devout worshippers.
More examples of stupidity in crisis surface each day.
Just when the country seems to have rejected all the phony claims about the coronavirus being less dangerous than seasonal flu, more attempts to downplay the disease take hold.
One is that the death total from the coronavirus is overstated. Those making this argument say elderly people who had other health problems are inflating the statistics.
If we’re in a war, it’s one in which some will undercut their allies for growing old.
The potency of the coronavirus is not only that it can kill and sicken people, but that it divides them.
An angry woman phoned me last week to say Democratic Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham’s declaration of a health emergency had wrecked Santa Fe’s economy.
“You, you should go downtown and look at what she’s done,” the caller said, her voice approaching a scream.
I work downtown. Each day I walk by the shuttered stores and the empty Plaza in the course of doing a job I’m fortunate to have.
The economy in Santa Fe is now similar to most other cities. It’s been shattered in record time.
So have careers and lives. Across the country, more than 16 million people have been laid off or furloughed in less than a month and are seeking unemployment benefits. More will be added to the jobless rolls as businesses fade.
Kemp, Lujan Grisham and all other governors are under pressure to restart the economy while containing the coronavirus.
This is asking the impossible.
If the country is reopened before the coronavirus is blunted, infections will soar, death tolls will climb and the economy will be as bad or worse than it is today.
The wise course is not the easy one. Keeping most of the country dormant until the coronavirus is curbed would provide a path to a slow recovery.
Even so, debate goes on each day about how long the country can withstand a shutdown before the economy sinks to the point where there’s nothing left to build on.
Some want to take their chances by restarting everything and going wherever they please.
The fellow in Colorado might have been one of those. At age 46, he disregarded the coronavirus until it threatened his life.
He felt remorse, realizing his behavior also might have endangered other people.
If we’re in a war, there’s bound to be survivor guilt.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.