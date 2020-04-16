Everyone carping about Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham’s purported overreaction to the novel coronavirus should reconsider the verbal venom.
You could live in Florida or South Dakota.
Under normal conditions, South Dakota, with a population of fewer than 900,000, wouldn’t belong in the same sentence with Florida, home to more than 21 million people.
But frigid South Dakota and sunny Florida are in competition for the dishonor of having the laziest governor in America’s scariest time since World War II.
Florida’s Ron DeSantis began the month with a sizable lead in the race to the bottom.
A Republican in his first term, DeSantis left Florida’s beaches open. A couple of lawyers sued him for abetting the spread of the coronavirus, but DeSantis kept swaggering in stupidity.
Strangers congregated on sandy shores, a sight that would have alarmed Lujan Grisham and every other governor committed to stopping the spread of a disease that can be painful and lethal.
DeSantis wasn’t moved. He assigned his own legal team to get the suit thrown out of court so he could go back to doing nothing.
DeSantis seemed to be untouchable when it came to lethargy. He underestimated South Dakota’s slow-footed governor, Kristi Noem.
Another first-term Republican governor, Noem was one of the many politicians who wanted to treat the coronavirus as a media-hyped version of seasonal flu. She didn’t bother with preventive measures, such as a stay-at-home order.
Then an outbreak of the coronavirus occurred at a meat-processing plant in Sioux Falls, the largest city in South Dakota. As I wrote this, more than 500 workers at the plant had been infected with the coronavirus.
Noem had acted as though her Coyote State was rustic enough to escape the disease. At once she found herself with the nation’s hottest spot for the coronavirus. She still sat on the sidelines.
The mayor of Sioux Falls had to lead. He wrote a letter to the plant owner, Smithfield Foods, calling on it to temporarily close the business before the outbreak accelerated further.
The mayor asked Noem to join him in the request. She did so, but without grace.
Noem said the plant, an essential business, would have been open even if she had issued a stay-at-home order. She hoped to deflect attention from her disinterest in doing anything, even after the disease exploded at the plant.
The mayor of Sioux Falls, Paul TenHaken, asserted himself to protect his city of 182,000. His initiative closed the plant, lessening the chance of more coronavirus infections, suffering and death.
Back in Florida, Gov. DeSantis showed a pulse by heading in a different direction.
He designated World Wrestling Entertainment as “an essential service.”
This sounded like a gag from Saturday Night Live. The truth was not amusing.
DeSantis is an acolyte of President Donald Trump. Until this week, Trump’s manager of the Small Business Administration was Linda McMahon, whose husband, Vince, is the chairman and chief executive officer of World Wrestling Entertainment.
Vince McMahon is the fellow who moved wrestling into the mainstream by making Hulk Hogan his champion in the 1980s. McMahon also used Trump on one of his biggest professional wrestling pay-for-view events in 2007.
Now Linda McMahon will chair a super PAC involved in Trump’s reelection campaign. And thanks to DeSantis, Vince McMahon can schedule live matches for his television audiences from the Florida cities of Orlando and Winter Park.
DeSantis at least has answered the question of whether professional wrestling is dirtier than politics. It looks like a draw.
His big decision for the week was to play footsie with the McMahons and their stockholders in WWE during a global health crisis.
Lujan Grisham can claim nothing so splashy or foolhardy. Her emergency health orders to blunt the coronavirus aren’t popular.
Tough decisions never are, as they’re discovering in states as different as Florida and South Dakota.
MLG has done a terrific job, thus far. I commend her and her team, as she has taken the correct measures to try and protect the citizens of her state as best she possibly can.
