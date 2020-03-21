The Governor’s Office announced 14 more COVID-19 cases Saturday, bringing New Mexico's total to 57.
A Santa Fe County man in his 50s is among the new cases. The county has a total of eight.
Bernalillo County has nine new cases: a woman in her 70s, a woman in her 60s, two men in their 40s, two men and a woman in their 30s, a woman in her 20s and an infant boy. Bernalillo County, the most populous in the state by far, has a total of 32 cases.
Other new cases include a Doña Ana woman in her 20s, a Lea County man in his 70s, a Sandoval County woman in her 40s and a Taos County woman in her 50s.
Sandoval County has seven cases; Taos County has three; both Doña Ana and Socorro have two; and Lea, McKinley and San Miguel counties all have one case each.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
How many of the running total have recovered? How many are hospitalized? How many have died? What is the "current number of cases"? Running total less those who have recovered or died?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.