This is a horror story in a time of trouble.
Author Stephen King has descended to the level of James Carville, the bald, drawling Louisiana native who attained fame by dispensing political advice for money.
More recently Carville has solicited campaign contributions on behalf of Democrats running for national office. He often sends emails asking state residents to donate to the Shrill Shill, U.S. Rep. Ben Ray Luján, who's seeking the open Senate seat in New Mexico.
For a clever political strategist, Carville is a hackneyed writer. His pleadings on Luján's behalf always invoke the name of Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky. "McConnell Screwed" is one of Carville's favored headlines.
Some focus group must have decided residents of New Mexico are so pliable that Luján and Carville can treat them like simple-minded robots.
Now King is in the same racket as Carville.
King, author of Carrie, The Shining and Rita Hayworth and Shawshank Redemption, has taken up the cause of separating ordinary people from their money so Democratic politicians can pay handlers and buy more television ads.
"Listen," King stated in an email, "I write for a living and I'm not one to mince words, so let me say this clearly: Donald Trump is a terrible president, and he's only been able to stay in power because of spineless senators like Susan Collins," a Republican from King's home state of Maine.
Then King asks for donations that would be split between Maine Senate candidate Sara Gideon and the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee.
All the breathless solicitations from Luján and Carville proved long ago they were tone-deaf. They're always yammering for handouts in a state beset by some of the higher poverty rates in the country.
Now King is emulating their bad behavior. Worse still, his copycat routine comes with the country in economic turmoil because of the coronavirus pandemic.
With people being thrown out of work and businesses shuttered or on the brink of closing, political ads are a frill.
Each solicitation from King, Carville, Luján and their Republican counterparts should be met with one reaction: Hit the delete button.
If you're fortunate enough to have discretionary income in this gloomy time, help a neighbor pay rent or buy groceries.
New Mexico's politicians ought to be calling for just that course of action. Greed prevents them from doing so.
Their fears and instinct for survival are different from the people they're supposed to represent.
Luján lives to collect more money than any political opponent. Having a bigger bank account is the easiest way to crush rivals and maintain power.
He learned this lesson in 2004 when he ran for the state Public Regulation Commission, a highly technical job for which the former blackjack dealer was not qualified.
Donors still poured more than $76,000 into Luján's campaign before a decisive Democratic primary election. He bagged contributions on the strength of his father's clout as speaker of the state House of Representatives.
Money that went to the younger Luján gave contributors more influence at the statehouse. And money, not any previous demonstration of political competence, got Ben Ray Luján elected to the Public Regulation Commission. This became his launching pad to Congress.
In his U.S. Senate campaign, Luján raised far more cash than his onetime Democratic opponent, Secretary of State Maggie Toulouse Oliver. Lack of money drove her from the race.
Luján has no opponent in the June primary election. But he solicits for money while so many are out of work and worried about paying the rent.
Like Carville, Luján won't be confused with a wordsmith. Luján often uses the headline "Humbly asking" or the incongruous "Humbly asking one last time" in his pitches for money.
Humility doesn't have anything to do with political fundraising. The brasher and more ridiculous the claims by Carville and Luján, the more likely they believe you are to throw money their way.
You can be sure Luján and other well-fed members of Congress aren't hurting like your friends, co-workers and hometown businesses.
No matter how bad the economy is back home, the Washington crowd doesn't have to worry about maintaining a secure internet connection or reliable transportation to get to work.
King ought to know better than to lend his name to the smarmy practice of hustling campaign donors. If the best-selling author is worried about getting results in this venture, you can end the suspense for him.
Turn off the spigot of political handouts. Your friends and neighbors will be better for it.
