As the effects of COVID-19 began to seep deeply into New Mexico's social, economic and governmental marrow, leaders at nearly every level said life in Santa Fe will be far different, starting Monday morning.
Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham on Sunday ordered most state employees to begin working from home Monday to limit exposure to coronavirus, with Mayor Alan Webber and Santa Fe County Manager Katherine Miller adding their respective governments would follow suit within a few days.
"These are life-and-death issues at play and people should stay at home," Webber said Sunday.
The news release from the governor had barely reached its recipients' electronic inbox when other ominous news related to the virus began pouring in:
• The state announced four more New Mexico residents — all from Bernalillo County — had tested positive for the respiratory disease, bringing the number of New Mexicans infected to 17. The new cases were men, ranging in age from their 20s to their 40s. All four cases were all travel-related, according to Governor's Office spokeswoman Nora Meyers Sackett, and all are at their homes in self-isolated quarantine.
In all, 583 New Mexicans have been tested. So far, New Mexico has not had any coronavirus-related deaths, she said.
• Access to restaurants, bars, breweries and other eating establishments will be limited to 50 percent of maximum occupancy after Department of Health Secretary Kathy Kunkel amended a previous emergency decree that curtailed the amount of people who can gather in a public space or event. Beginning Monday, restaurant owners may not seat more than six people at one table or booth, and all occupied tables and booths must be separated by at least six feet.
In addition, patrons may not be seated or served at bars.
• Closures and potential closures rippled even closer to high-visibility tourist outlets. Ski Santa Fe and Taos Ski Valley announced they were ending their seasons. And though Kunkel's original order on public gatherings did not apply to casinos on tribal land, Governor's Office spokesman Tripp Stelnicki said Lujan Grisham had called tribal leaders to ask them to close their casinos. Many, including Pojoaque, have agreed to do so for at least two weeks.
The governor also called business and recreational leaders and companies to ask them to comply with the "work at home" edict, Stelnicki said.
"If possible, work from home," Stelnicki said. "That's the key. Everyone should try to figure out how to do things remotely if possible. We want everyone to take this virus seriously and limit the potential spread."
The governor said state divisions that deal with the public — such as the Motor Vehicle Division — will limit staffing and find alternative ways to provide service. New Mexico also is closing its state museums, sites, parks and cultural institutions as of Monday, and the Rail Runner Express train will halt operations.
On many fronts, the latest efforts to reduce exposure to the disease would essentially separate many people into one-person work pods reliant on technology to get the job done. But even in the hospitality industry, which could be decimated by a prolonged tourist drought, some acknowledged the situation was too important to complain about.
Rik Blyth, general manager of La Fonda on the Plaza, which houses both a restaurant and bar, said he could live with the decision to limit seating.
"It's less draconian than I thought it might be. ... I was worried they might shut us down," he said, later adding the decision is "a good public health move. We can go along with it."
Lujan Grisham's decision to reconfigure the daily operation of state government is only one part of everyday life in Santa Fe; city and county governments were making plans to react as well Sunday.
Webber said the city's Human Resources department is putting together a policy for "folks to work at home as much as possible." The city employs about 1,400 people. He added essential employees will still be expected to be at their desks, depending on their job responsibilities. He said he expects the plan to be in place by midweek at the latest.
Miller said the county, which employs 950 people, already was working on a similar policy, which it will roll out more fully this week.
But, she said "a lot of our services are directly tied to the public, so it may be a bit difficult to work from home for some of those county employees. But we will basically do something similar to what the state is doing."
While New Mexico's courts have remained open through the health crisis, on Sunday the New Mexico Law Offices of the Public Defender asked the state Supreme Court to postpone all trials and find a way to conduct telephonic hearings for all but the most essential cases.
“This is a very difficult decision because all public defenders care deeply about safeguarding our clients’ rights to speedy determination of their cases, but in a health emergency like this one, the safety of our clients and our court community is of the highest concern,” Chief Public Defender Bennett Baur said in a prepared statement Sunday afternoon.
Even Los Alamos National Laboratory is enacting a "liberal work from home policy, where possible, to promote social distancing," according to an email from Matt Nerzig, spokesman for the lab.
He said the lab has set up a Pandemic Advisory Team that is monitoring the situation.
"At this time, there are no confirmed case at the Laboratory and there has been no disruption to Laboratory operations," he wrote.
The new actions will affect access to some public transportation options too. For example, The Mid-Region Council of Governments and Rio Metro Transit District said the Rail Runner commuter train will stop operations during "the duration of the public emergency," according to the Governor's Office.
Webber said the city does not plan to cancel or curtail Santa Fe's public bus system at this time. "There's lots of people who depend on public transit to get to their jobs, and we don't want to penalize them by ending transit," he said.
He said all essential city programs will continue, such as waste pickup, police and fire operations and water services.
"We want to do everything we can to minimize social impact and continue to deliver services," he said.
(8) comments
The Rail Runner service has been suspended, any word on the park and Ride buses?
Some people will never be happy with the decisions that people make, like the governor. Truth be told you really just not happy with yourselves and the decisions you have made! The governor could have made a cure and someone would complain...
raming the issue as "how the spread of coronavirus COVID-19 around the world has the power to basically shut down everyday life" seems off to me, like it was written by a 20-something with little (fear of getting sick or) understanding of why we're actually doing all this. This is not a virus canceling the world (as I've also heard it said). This is experts recommending -- and governments implementing -- strategies to slow the spread of the disease so our hospitals won't be too overwhelmed to care for the people who get really sick (often, but not always, older and less healthy people). New Mexico citizens and Americans generally don't like to be told what to do, by the government or a virus, and that resistance is showing right now. How about writing from a persoective more like, "this is what we're all doing, together, on purpose, to be thoughtful, compassionate, and helpful citizens?"
How many deaths in the state. Reporting cases isn’t enough. How many have been hospitalized, and how many are recovering at home? C’mon New Mexican get your act together.
With many irresponsible people not listening to the preventative measures advised by our state officials we can at some point expect a total lockdown as other countries have. This will be the only option left to slow spread of the virus.
The governor is not impressing me. First she closed schools, when there is to my knowledge little or no evidence of community spread, and little if any evidence that closing schools would actually slow the spread of the disease. Now she closes parks. Why close parks? People can't even go for a walk in the park now? And is the typo in the statement from her office, or was it introduced by the New Mexican?
The reason there appears to be 'little or no evidence of community spread' is that few people have been tested to see who is carrying it and where. When the spreading is invisible, not seeing it does not mean it is not there. Therefore casting a wide net becomes the safe and responsible solution. Restrictions will likely get more stringent quite quickly for the rate of speed of this infection spread is exploding exponentially.
In Santa Fe today, everything seemed very normal. Hardly any face masks, little attention to keeping away from others, crowding at the library.
Compared to other countries, we seem inert in our response. Giving all government employees a paid holiday is the main "hard choice" by the Governor it seems, along with dictating the health providers have to "eat" the testing and treatment costs for COVID-19. How is that a "hard decision" for our tiny governor???
The response to this point in NM, as at the White House, seems political.
