And now it's 65.
That's the total number of New Mexicans who have tested positive for COVID-19, or coronavirus, as of Sunday, according to New Mexico health officials.
That's eight more than Saturday's total of 57, 20-plus more from Friday's total of 43 and 30 more from Thursday's total of 35.
Still, none of those who tested positive in the state have died from the virus, said Jodi McGinnis Porter, spokeswoman for the state's health department.
Per that department, there are two new cases in Santa Fe County: a man in his 30s and a man in his 40s — and two new cases in Bernalillo County: a woman in her 60s and a man in his 30s.
There's also two new cases in Doña Ana County — a woman in her 50s and a woman in her 20s.
San Juan County saw its first reported positive test case – a man in his 50s.
And a nine-year-old boy in McKinley County also tested positive.
State health officials are not yet able to give more details about the 65 cases to date — for example, how many are hospitalized, how many are quarantined at home, how many cases are related to travel and how some of the earliest cases are progressing or faring, said McGinnis Porter.
"As the number of cases rises, the health department's epidemiologists will not always be able to report out the level of detail in the same timely manner that had previously been reported with regard to each specific case," she said in an e-mail Sunday. "This is in the interest of 100 percent accuracy and consistency. We are doing our best to get you the information that we can when we have it."
New Mexico has about 2 million residents, based on 2010 Census figures. According to the state's health department coronavirus website, 5,386 New Mexican have been tested for the virus.
COVID-19 started in China in December and has since spread across the world. According to updated figures from John Hopkins University, close to 330,000 people worldwide have tested positive for the virus, while nearly 14,380 have died from it.
That includes 380 COVID-19 related deaths in the United States.
John Hopkins University's online map of coronavirus cases also says almost 98,000 of those people who tested positive have recovered, including 178 in the United States.
