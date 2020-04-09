In a political world filled with insincerity, state Republican Party Chairman Steve Pearce at least tries to be amusing while throwing his curveballs.
“The decision by Bernie Sanders to end his presidential campaign is not surprising. Democrat insiders decided on Super Tuesday they would support Joe Biden," Pearce said this week.
He must have been joking. Otherwise, Pearce was talking down to the masses, denigrating their intelligence and pandering to Sanders' supporters in hopes that they will boycott the general election.
More than 12 million Democrats voted on Super Tuesday. Their overwhelming support for Biden carried him to victory in 10 of 14 state primary elections.
But to hear Pearce's version of what happened, all those voters were insiders or robotic fools who could be controlled by a Democratic Oz lurking behind a curtain.
The truth is not nearly so conspiratorial as Pearce's claim.
Democrats voted for Biden because he is their strongest candidate in a head-to-head matchup against Republican President Donald Trump.
Even before Trump falsely proclaimed the novel coronavirus was "very well under control in our country," he saw Biden as the greatest threat to his being reelected.
Trump would have preferred to run against Sanders, a senator from Vermont, or Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts.
Both are more liberal than Biden. Each would have been as vulnerable as Hillary Clinton in the battleground states.
Clinton in 2016 received almost 3 million more popular votes nationally than Trump. But in the twisted insanity that is the Electoral College, Trump defeated her in six swing states. That was what mattered in the end.
Trump bested Clinton in Florida, Pennsylvania, Ohio, Michigan, Wisconsin and Iowa. Former Democratic President Barack Obama won all those states in 2008 and 2012.
Had Clinton carried even the largest two, Florida and Pennsylvania, she would have been president.
Biden, a former vice president and former U.S. senator from Delaware, will be more formidable than Clinton in the battleground states.
Delaware, a state with only three small counties, might as well be a suburb of Philadelphia. Biden spent part of his boyhood in the northeastern Pennsylvania city of Scranton, and he connects well with blue-collar voters, many of whom will abandon Trump after his slow-footed handling of the pandemic.
Voters in the Midwestern swing states also will be receptive to Biden. He won't be daft enough or arrogant enough to stoop to name-calling, as Clinton did.
“You know, to just be grossly generalistic, you could put half of Trump’s supporters into what I call the basket of deplorables. Right?” Clinton said.
Wrong, voters responded. Enough of them in states where Trump and Clinton were in close competition decided they didn't care for her haughtiness or insults.
Any number of Sanders' most committed followers won't vote for Biden, but defections happen after all primary contests. Some of Clinton's supporters in 2008 didn't get behind Obama. They claimed the freshman senator from Illinois had jumped his place in the line of presidential candidates.
But Obama showed he was the right candidate in the 2008 general election. In addition to sweeping the swing states and the Democratic strongholds, he won Indiana and North Carolina, two states that almost always go Republican in presidential elections.
Democrats were less shrewd in other years.
Sen. Edmund Muskie of Maine was their best hope in 1972. Then Republican President Richard Nixon's operatives waged a war of sabotage against Muskie. They succeeded in driving Muskie from the race.
Democrats nominated South Dakota Sen. George McGovern, the matchup Nixon coveted all along. Nixon won 49 states.
Democrat Gary Hart, a former senator from Colorado, self-destructed before the 1988 election. A charge of marital infidelity brought down Hart, though it was tame compared to Trump's misbehavior.
Massachusetts Gov. Michael Dukakis won the Democratic nomination. Republican George H.W. Bush routed Dukakis, taking 40 states.
Would Hart have beaten Bush? No one knows. But Hart would have been far stronger than Dukakis, who even lost California.
There has never been an ideal presidential candidate. Biden this time is the imperfect Democrat with the best chance of ousting Trump.
That is why Pearce is throwing out inane claims about most of 12 million "insiders" picking Biden on Super Tuesday.
Pearce knows something about being an insider. He has been a state representative, a congressman, a failed candidate for the U.S. Senate and the pulverized Republican nominee for governor of New Mexico in 2018.
After being beaten by 14 percentage points or 100,000 votes in the governor's race, Pearce won the ultimate insider election, that of state Republican chairman.
He knows his place. Party regulars expect him to rip Biden and genuflect to Trump.
This is tough duty. Trump once exhorted crowds with a ridiculous promise: "We’re going to win so much, you’re going to be so sick and tired of winning."
It's a quote for the ages. Too bad the only part that's true is about Americans being sick and tired.
