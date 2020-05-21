When a stay-at-home order in March all but closed the revered labs of gene-editing pioneer Dr. Jennifer Doudna, her team at the University of California, Berkeley dropped everything and started testing for the coronavirus.
They expected their institute to be inundated with samples since it was offering the service for free, with support from philanthropies. But there were few takers.
Instead, the scientists learned, many local hospitals and doctors’ offices continued sending samples to national laboratory companies — like LabCorp and Quest Diagnostics — even though, early on, patients had to wait a week or more for results. The bureaucratic hurdles of quickly switching to a new lab were just too high.
“It’s still amazing to me, like, how can that be the case, that there is not a more systematic way to address a central need?” said Fyodor Urnov, the scientist who oversaw the transformation of the Innovative Genomics Institute into a clinical laboratory.
The inability of the United States to provide broad diagnostic testing, widely seen as a pivotal failing in the nation’s effort to contain the virus, has been traced to the botched rollout by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the tardy response by the Food and Drug Administration, and supply shortages of swabs and masks.
Yet one major impediment to testing has been largely overlooked: the fragmented, poorly organized U.S. health care system, which made it difficult for hospitals and other medical providers to quickly overcome obstacles to testing.
Despite calls for more than a decade to create a national laboratory system that could oversee a testing response in a public health crisis, there is, in fact, little coordination among public and private health labs, said Scott Becker, chief executive of the Association of Public Health Laboratories, an association of state and local government labs. An effort to create one 10 years ago withered away over time for a lack of funding, he said.
“We do not have a national laboratory strategic plan,” Becker said. “All of these things need to come together in an emergency.”
In recent days, President Donald Trump has delivered a mixed message on testing, saying on May 11 that in ramping up, “we have met the moment, and we have prevailed”; while a few days later, he suggested that testing was “overrated” and that the high number of cases in the U.S. could be traced to more prevalent testing.
The picture for testing is slowly improving. The United States is completing more than 300,000 tests a day, double the amount of a month ago, according to the COVID Tracking Project. A new, high-capacity test by manufacturing company Hologic is being shipped to labs around the country, offering the potential to double testing capacity in many cases. Some states, like California, Rhode Island and Minnesota, have undertaken widespread testing of residents. And the federal government is beginning to distribute $11 billion to support state testing efforts, which was authorized by Congress in April.
When the Berkeley institute didn’t get the expected influx of tests, it shifted to work with the city of Berkeley and other local groups to conduct the kind of blanket testing — of front-line workers and other at-risk groups — that many public health experts believe will be necessary to safely reopen society.
And companies like LabCorp and Quest, which were inundated as the pandemic spiked, have cleared their backlogs. They, too, said they could be doing more testing, a mismatch that has complex causes, including an outdated sense by doctors and members of the public that the availability of testing remains scarce.
Still, the level of testing in the United States is orders of magnitude less than what many epidemiologists say it should be. The country should be doing at least 900,000 tests a day — and as many as 20 million — to yield an accurate picture of the outbreak, they say. The need for extensive testing is even more acute as many governors have reopened their states before the epidemic has crested.
Most testing is not done by public health authorities — whose labs have been chronically underfunded — but by hospital laboratories and major for-profit testing companies.
Some of the biggest industry players, including LabCorp and Quest, have consolidated their influence for years, buying up smaller competitors and negotiating exclusive deals with insurers and large health systems.
In many hospitals and doctors’ offices, ordering from major testing companies is built into electronic health records, making the request for test results from a leading company nearly as seamless as buying shoes from Amazon.
As a result, it is much harder for labs like the one in Berkeley to join the national effort to ramp up testing.
