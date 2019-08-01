Vexed with minority status and rancor, GOP lawmakers retire

From left, Rep. Devin Nunes, R-Calif., the ranking member of the House Intelligence Committee, and Rep. Mike Conaway, R-Texas, listen July 24 as former special counsel Robert Mueller testifies to the House Intelligence Committee about his investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election. Conaway this week became the eighth Republican lawmaker to announce he won’t seek reelection. J. Scott Applewhite/Associated Press