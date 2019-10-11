Ukraine envoy says she was told Trump wanted her out over lack of trust

WASHINGTON — The State Department’s request went in early March to Marie Yovanovitch, a longtime diplomat who had served six presidents: Would she extend her term as ambassador to Ukraine, scheduled to end in August, into 2020?
Less than two months later came another departmental communiqué: Get “on the next plane” to Washington. Her ambassadorship was over.
How and why Yovanovitch was removed from her job has emerged as a major focus of the impeachment inquiry being conducted by House Democrats. And in nearly nine hours of testimony behind closed doors on Capitol Hill on Friday, Yovanovitch said she was told after her recall that President Donald Trump had lost trust in her and had been seeking her ouster since summer 2018 — even though, one of her bosses told her, she had “done nothing wrong.”
Her version of events added a new dimension to the tale of the campaign against her. It apparently began with a business proposition being pursued in Ukraine by two Americans who, according to an indictment against them unsealed Thursday, wanted her gone, and who would later become partners with the president’s personal lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, in digging up political dirt in Ukraine for Trump.
From there it became part of the effort by Giuliani to undercut the special counsel’s investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election and push for damaging information about former Vice President Joe Biden, a possible Democratic challenger to Trump in 2020.
In her prepared testimony to House investigators, Yovanovitch, 60, offered no new details about how Giuliani’s campaign against her was communicated to the president or how Trump communicated his demand that she be ordered home. But her testimony, provided to the New York Times, amounted to a scathing indictment to Congress of how the Trump administration’s foreign policy intersected with business and political considerations.
Americans abroad in search of personal gain or private influence — especially in a country like Ukraine with a long history of corruption and people eager to exploit them — threatened to undermine the work of loyal diplomats and the foreign policy goals of the United States, she said.
Her removal, she said, was a case in point.
“Although I understand that I served at the pleasure of the president, I was nevertheless incredulous that the U.S. government chose to remove an ambassador based, as best as I can tell, on unfounded and false claims by people with clearly questionable motives,” she said.
Yovanovitch’s testimony, which could help build momentum for the impeachment inquiry, captured the arc of her troubled tenure in Ukraine: how Giuliani and his allies mounted a campaign against her based on what she described as scurrilous lies, how the State Department capitulated to the president’s demands to recall her, and the upshot — losing an experienced ambassador in a pivotal country that is under threat from Russia and in the middle of a change in government.
She had been removed from her post in Ukraine before the events most at the heart of the impeachment inquiry: whether Trump withheld White House meetings or military aid to Ukraine this summer to pressure its new president, Volodymyr Zelenskiy, to investigate Biden and his younger son, Hunter Biden.
That Yovanovitch, who remains a State Department employee, showed up at all to testify was remarkable. In a letter this week, the White House counsel, Pat Cipollone, lashed out at the impeachment inquiry, saying government officials would not testify and that no documents would be provided. The White House did not respond to requests for comment Friday.
Yovanovitch’s defiance of the administration’s directive against appearing before the impeachment proceeding raises the possibility that other government officials will follow suit. She called upon State Department leaders and Congress to defend the institution, saying “I fear that not doing so will harm our nation’s interest, perhaps irreparably.”
The turnabout appeared to validate tactics adopted by Democrats, who have issued rapid-fire subpoenas since they opened the inquiry two weeks ago and warned that any attempts by the administration to block their fact-finding will promptly become fodder for an article of impeachment charging Trump with obstructing Congress. When the State Department tried late Thursday to direct Yovanovitch not to appear, Democrats promptly issued a subpoena and told her she had no choice but to appear.
At least one other State Department official is also expected to testify, despite the White House policy. Gordon Sondland, ambassador to the European Union who was initially expected to testify this week but failed to show up, has now been rescheduled for next week. Sondland is close to Trump and could support the White House’s narrative that the administration’s policy in Ukraine has been driven by a focus on rooting out corruption.
Yovanovitch, a 33-year-veteran of the foreign service, had held two previous ambassadorships when President Barack Obama appointed her as envoy to Ukraine in mid-2016. She was deeply steeped in the region and U.S. policy.
But in 2018, she found herself targeted by two U.S. businessmen: Lev Parnas, who was born in Ukraine, and Igor Fruman, who was born in Belarus. Both came to play central roles in Giuliani’s efforts on behalf of Trump in Ukraine.
But at first, the two men were focused on their own business dealings. One possible reason for their opposition to Yovanovitch was that they perceived her to be standing in the way of a business plan they were promoting. Yovanovitch was a supporter of a reform-minded chief executive of Naftogaz, Ukraine’s state energy company. The two men were hoping to sell U.S. liquefied natural gas to Naftogaz, but the chief executive, Andriy Kobolyev, had rejected their proposal.
U.S. diplomats traditionally pay close attention to the energy industry in Ukraine, long a font of corruption and an avenue for Russia to influence Ukrainian politics. In that same vein, Yovanovitch had supported Kobolyev to curb backroom deals.
Parnas and Fruman had a plan to replace Kobolyev: They suggested to another Naftogaz executive that using their political ties in the United States, they could install him in Kobolyev’s place if he accepted their business deal. Those negotiations were described by Dale Perry, a U.S. energy executive and former business partner of a Naftogaz executive, who is familiar with the conversations.
The pair also had a plan to replace the ambassador. They tried to undermine her with the Ukrainian government and news media by spreading stories that she was an Obama holdover who disdained Trump, interviews show.
“I found it very troubling and disturbing that a couple of businesspeople, and whoever they were working with, could claim to remove a U.S. ambassador,” Perry said.
Promising to help him raise $20,000 toward his reelection, they enlisted the help of Pete Sessions, who was then a Republican congressman from Texas serving as the powerful head of the House Rules Committee, according to an indictment unsealed Thursday charging Parnas, Fruman and two other men with violating campaign finance laws. Sessions sent a letter to Secretary of State Mike Pompeo claiming without evidence that the ambassador was disloyal to the president.
Yovanovitch also had repeated run-ins with Ukraine’s prosecutor general, Yuri Lutsenko, over allegations of corruption with the prosecutor’s office. Lutsenko would also come to work closely with Giuliani on the effort to help Trump.
By this March, the attacks against Yovanovitch were reverberating in the president’s own circle. Donald Trump Jr., the president’s oldest son, posted a link on social media to an item that described the ambassador as “an anti-Trump, Obama flunkey.” In his tweet, he called for fewer of “these jokers as ambassadors.”
Four days later, Giuliani hand-delivered to Pompeo a packet of news articles and material critical of Yovanovitch. It included notes on an interview with a former prosecutor general of Ukraine, who had met with Giuliani. The former prosecutor claimed that Yovanovitch had blocked him from getting a visa to the United States and “is close to Mr. Biden.”
In late April, Yovanovitch received the message summoning her back to Washington to be told of her removal.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.