Uber vows to keep fighting sweeping California labor bill

Assemblywoman Lorena Gonzalez, D-San Diego, receives congratulations from Assembly Speaker Anthony Rendon, of Lakewood after her to give new wage and benefit protections at the so-called gig economy companies like Uber and Lyft was approved by the Assembly in Sacramento, Calif., Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019. The bill now goes to the governor, who has said he supports it. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)