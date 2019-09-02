KABUL, Afghanistan — The United States would pull 5,400 troops from Afghanistan within 135 days of signing an agreement with the Taliban, the American special envoy told Afghan leaders Monday.
That pullout would be the start of what is expected to be the gradual withdrawal of all 14,000 U.S. troops that could end America’s longest running war.
The American envoy, Zalmay Khalilzad, who has led nearly a year of talks with the Taliban, told an Afghan news channel in Kabul that the United States had reached an agreement “in principle” with the Afghan insurgents, but he cautioned that final approval rested with President Donald Trump.
The initial troop withdrawal and base closures would take place within 135 days after the deal goes into effect, and Afghan leaders aware of Khalilzad’s discussions in Kabul said the most likely sticking point for Trump would be the timeline under which the rest of the American troops would leave Afghanistan.
In a sign of the escalating violence in Afghanistan amid the U.S. optimism for an imminent deal, a massive explosion shook Kabul just as Khalilzad’s interview with the channel was winding down.
Initial information from police suggested a truck bomb had exploded near Green Village, a large compound providing housing to foreign contractors and nongovernment organizations. Initial government information suggested the death toll could be 30 or more, with 100 wounded.
Western officials have previously suggested the timeline for the full withdrawal of American troops would probably be 16 months.
The deal is intended to immediately reduce violence in several provinces where the American troops would start to leave, though the exact nature of that reduction was not clear.
The initial troop withdrawal would mean the closing of five military bases or the transfer of those bases to the Afghan government.
A deal with the Taliban could be the beginning of an end to the nearly two decades of U.S. military presence in Afghanistan, which began with the attacks in the United States on Sept. 11, 2001. The war has cost the lives of tens of thousands of Afghans and more than 3,500 American and coalition soldiers.
Khalilzad has provided full details on the agreement to President Ashraf Ghani, according to the president’s spokesman, Sediq Sediqqi. The Afghan president has been skeptical of the talks with the Taliban, which have so far excluded his government.