WASHINGTON — A cache of powerful American missiles was sold to France before ending up in the hands of rebel fighters loyal to Gen. Khalifa Hifter, who is seeking to overthrow the United Nations-backed government in Tripoli.
The four Javelin anti-tank missiles, which cost more than $170,000 each and are usually sold only to close U.S. allies, were recovered last month by Libyan government forces during a raid on a rebel camp in Gheryan, a town in the mountains south of Tripoli.
A French military adviser denied Tuesday that the weapons were transferred to Hifter, which would violate the sales agreement with the United States as well as a U.N. arms embargo. It would also put Washington at odds over Libya policy with France, a staunch NATO partner and ally in other hot spots like West Africa.
Over the past several days, the State Department investigated the origins of the missiles, using their serial numbers and other information, and concluded they had originally been sold to France, which has been a strong supporter of Hifter. France agreed to buy up to 260 Javelins from the United States in 2010, according to the Pentagon’s Defense Security Cooperation Agency.
Two U.S. officials said the State Department briefed House and Senate foreign relations committees Monday about its conclusion that the missiles were sold to France. The two officials spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss the classified briefing. Spokesmen for the congressional committees and the State Department declined to comment.
On Tuesday, an adviser to the French armed forces minister confirmed the Javelin missiles found in Gheryan belonged to French forces but said they were damaged and no longer usable. Responding to questions from the New York Times, he said the missiles were being temporarily stored in a warehouse awaiting destruction and were not transferred to local forces.
The issue will almost certainly be raised Wednesday when the Senate Foreign Relations Committee hears testimony from R. Clarke Cooper, assistant secretary of state in the bureau of political-military affairs. Cooper is scheduled to testify about the Trump administration’s use of an emergency declaration to push through arms sales to Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, a plan he defended last month to a House committee.
The discovery of the Javelin missiles confirmed long-standing fears that foreign sponsorship on all sides of Libya’s conflict is amplifying the fighting.