U.S. envoy for Ukraine resigns as House pursues his testimony

WASHINGTON — Kurt Volker, the State Department’s special envoy for Ukraine who got caught in the middle of the pressure campaign by President Donald Trump and his lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, to find damaging information about Democrats, abruptly resigned his post Friday.
Volker, who told Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Friday that he was stepping down, offered no public explanation, but a person informed about his decision said he concluded it was impossible to be effective in his assignment given the developments of recent days.
His departure was the first resignation since revelations about Trump’s efforts to pressure Ukraine’s president to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden and other Democrats. The disclosures have triggered a full-blown House impeachment inquiry, and House leaders announced Friday that they planned to interview Volker in a deposition next week.
Volker, a former ambassador to NATO who served in the part-time, unpaid position to help Ukraine resolve its armed confrontation with Russian-sponsored separatists, was among the government officials who found themselves in an awkward position because of the search for dirt on Democrats, reluctant to cross the president or Giuliani, yet wary of getting drawn into politics outside their purview.
The unidentified intelligence official who filed the whistleblower complaint that brought the president’s actions to light identified Volker as one of the officials trying to “contain the damage” by advising Ukrainians how to navigate Giuliani’s campaign.
Volker facilitated an entrée for Giuliani with the newly elected government in Ukraine, acting not at the instruction of Trump or Pompeo but at the request of the Ukrainians who were worried Giuliani was making the rounds seeking information about Biden and other Democrats.
The Ukrainians were concerned about the impact of their relationship with the United States, their most important patron against Russia. Andriy Yermak, a close aide to President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, asked Volker in July to connect him with Giuliani so the Ukrainian government could hear out his issues. Volker agreed to reach out to the former mayor to see if he would sit down with the Ukrainian official.
Giuliani has seized on Volker’s call to him to assert he was acting at the behest of the State Department.
The State Department did not respond to a request for comment on Volker’s resignation Friday.