An undated image provided by the Alexandria (Va.) Sheriff's Office, on Oct. 10, 2019, shows Igor Fruman, left, and Lev Parnas. The two associates of the President Donald Trump’s private lawyer Rudolph W. Giuliani, who helped fund efforts to investigate one of President Trump’s political rivals, were charged with violating campaign finance laws in a new criminal case that touched on their work in Ukraine and alleged financial ties to Russia. (Alexandria Sheriff's Office via The New York Times) -- EDITORIAL USE ONLY --