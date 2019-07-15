Trump won’t back down on racist tweets aimed at Dem lawmakers

U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., speaks as, from left, Rep. Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich.; Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn.; and Rep. Ayanna Pressley, D-Mass., listen during a news conference Monday at the Capitol. President Donald Trump on Monday intensified his incendiary comments about the four Democratic congresswomen of color. J. Scott Applewhite/Associated Press