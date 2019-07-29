WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump, after a weekend spent assailing a leading African American congressman from Baltimore, widened his war on critics of color Monday morning as he denounced the Rev. Al Sharpton as “a con man” who “Hates Whites & Cops!”
Trump seemed to be responding to a Twitter post in which Sharpton showed himself at an airport “headed to Baltimore,” presumably a reference to the president’s attacks on Rep. Elijah E. Cummings, the Democrat who represents much of Maryland’s largest city.
“I have known Al for 25 years,” Trump wrote on Twitter as he reposted Sharpton’s tweet. “Went to fights with him & Don King, always got along well. He ‘loved Trump!’ He would ask me for favors often. Al is a con man, a troublemaker, always looking for a score. Just doing his thing. Must have intimidated Comcast/NBC. Hates Whites & Cops!”
Sharpton fired back not much later.
“Trump says I’m a troublemaker & con man,” he wrote on Twitter. “I do make trouble for bigots. If he really thought I was a con man he would want me in his cabinet.”
Sharpton, a longtime civil rights leader and MSNBC host, has indeed known Trump from their days in New York together and has grown increasingly critical of the president over the years. He has been particularly outspoken in recent weeks as Trump assailed four first-term Democratic congresswomen of color, demanding they “go back” to their home countries even though all of them are U.S. citizens — three of them were born in the United States and the fourth was naturalized as a teenager.
“I’ve never heard him say anything racial,” Sharpton recently told The New York Times of his time with Trump in New York. But when it came to prominent people of color, he added, “I always sensed he was not comfortable being around us. He reminded me what he was — a Queens guy. He saw us as entertainers or athletes that he had to do business with.”
He noted that Trump did not surround himself with people of color in his business before becoming president.
“I’ve never seen a black exec in Trump Organization,” Sharpton said. “As somebody who has been involved in civil rights for decades, he’s one of the few major figures that I’ve never seen a black on his C-suite. That takes effort in a city two-thirds black and brown.”
Sharpton on Monday posted a picture of himself with Trump. “Trump at NAN Convention 2006 telling James Brown and Jesse Jackson why he respects my work. Different tune now.”
The flare-up with Sharpton came after Trump assailed Cummings over the weekend, saying the congressman should spend less time criticizing the president’s handling of detained migrants at the southwestern border and more time fixing his “disgusting, rat and rodent infested” district where “no human being would want to live.”
The attack generated a cascade of responses from critics who said the president was playing to racist stereotypes. Sharpton announced that he would appear in Baltimore on Monday with Michael Steele, the former Republican National Committee chairman and Maryland lieutenant governor who himself is black, to decry the president’s remarks.