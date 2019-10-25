Trump’s D.C. hotel may be sold

FILE - In this Jan. 23, 2019, file photo, the Trump International Hotel near sunset in Washington. A federal appeals court will reconsider a ruling from a three-judge panel that threw out a lawsuit accusing President Donald Trump of illegally profiting off the presidency through his luxury Washington hotel. The Richmond-based 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals agreed Tuesday, Oct. 15, to hold a hearing before the full court of 15 judges. Arguments are scheduled for Dec. 12. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)