LONDON — President Donald Trump offered little succor to authorities in Britain on Wednesday in a growing dispute over an American woman who fled the country using diplomatic immunity after being involved in a road crash that left a teenage motorcyclist dead.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson of Britain had said that he would appeal directly to the president for the return of the woman, Anne Sacoolas, a diplomat’s wife. Police in Northamptonshire, England, suspect her of being the driver of a car that they say was on the wrong side of the road when it collided with a motorcycle ridden by Harry Dunn, 19.
When Johnson raised the case in a phone call Wednesday, according to a statement from the prime minister’s office, Trump expressed his condolences to Dunn’s family and “agreed to work together to find a way forward,” but the statement made no mention of withdrawing diplomatic immunity or any other specific remedy.
The case has created diplomatic and political complications for Johnson, who needs good relations with Trump to try to secure a trade deal from the United States after Britain leaves the European Union.
The reaction to the accident among the British public and media left the prime minister with no choice but to intercede and raise the issue with the president, who is not a popular figure in Britain. The opposition Labour Party argues that Johnson is planning to sell out British interests through a trade deal with the United States and sees political mileage in suggesting that he is too close to Trump.
Speaking to reporters Wednesday, Trump described the death as “a terrible accident,” adding that “it is a very, very complex issue because we’re talking about diplomatic immunity.”
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.