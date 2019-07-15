WASHINGTON — Long before a surge of migrants from Central America overwhelmed the southwestern border, the Trump administration was already waging a broad assault on the rules determining who can seek asylum in the United States.
But Monday, the administration announced one of its most restrictive rules yet for a system, enshrined in international law, that President Donald Trump has called “ridiculous” and “insane.”
In a move that would stop virtually all Central American families who are fleeing persecution and poverty from entering the United States, Trump administration officials said they would deny asylum to migrants who failed to apply for protections in the first country they passed through on their way north.
Under the new rule, Hondurans and Salvadorans would have to apply for — and be denied — asylum in Guatemala or Mexico before they were eligible to apply for asylum in the United States. Guatemalans would have to apply for and be denied asylum in Mexico.
The rule would effectively limit asylum protections to Mexicans and those who cross into the United States by sea. But migrants from Honduras, El Salvador and Guatemala make up the vast majority of asylum-seekers who have tried to enter the United States in record numbers this year. Border Patrol has arrested 510,412 migrant family members from Honduras, El Salvador and Guatemala at the southwestern border thus far in fiscal year 2019, compared with more than 3,200 Mexican family members.
Many Africans, Cubans and Haitians who travel through Mexico to the southwestern border also would be barred from obtaining the protections.
The administration made the announcement despite the fact that Guatemala and Mexico have refused to go along with the plan — meaning the countries have made no assurances that they will grant asylum to the migrants who are headed to the United States.
But the Trump administration, which has been negotiating for months with Guatemala and Mexico on the plan, gave up and made the announcement without any deal after talks with Guatemala broke down. Talks with Mexico remain in flux.
The new rule is expected to be immediately challenged. Lee Gelernt, deputy director of the American Civil Liberties Union’s Immigrants’ Rights Project, said the rule “could not be more inconsistent with our domestic laws or international laws” and said his organization would sue swiftly.