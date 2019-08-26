Trump embraces consensus on China, Iran at G-7

BIARRITZ, France — President Donald Trump embraced global diplomacy over go-it-alone confrontation Monday, declaring his desire to resolve the trade war he started with China and signaling openness to a historic meeting with the president of Iran, which the United States has treated as a pariah.
Concluding a head-spinning international summit without the spite he had directed at America’s closest allies after previous gatherings, Trump left France having reached a fragile consensus with his counterparts to seek resolution to crises that have shaken the world.
But his departure also underscored the deep differences that remain. The Group of Seven managed only a general, 264-word joint statement — a far cry from the 14,263-word communiqué that the leaders signed with President Barack Obama in 2016.
Days after ricocheting between threats and conciliation over China’s trade practices, the president appeared to settle on a path that leads toward negotiation rather than ever-spiraling tariffs. He told reporters that Chinese officials had reached out by telephone and that U.S. officials would restart trade talks.
At the same time, the president endorsed a diplomatic initiative with Iran, led by President Emmanuel Macron of France, which Trump said could culminate in a face-to-face meeting with President Hassan Rouhani within weeks — the first between a U.S. and Iranian leader since the Tehran hostage crisis of 1979-81.
Taken together, the twin bursts of surprise diplomacy punctuated a remarkable trip abroad that began with what Macron later called “nervousness” that Trump would sow discord, and ended with relief that the G-7 had found some common ground instead.
“This was a big step above in terms of unity, in terms of agreement,” Trump said, echoing Macron at a news conference before returning to Washington from the G-7 meetings at a beach resort in the south of France. “We have really great agreement on a lot of very important subjects.”
The uncertain prospects for both diplomatic initiatives — not to mention the unusual cordiality among Trump and the leaders of France, Britain, Canada, Italy, Japan and Germany — was heightened by the president’s dramatic shifts in tone throughout the weekend.
On Friday, after China imposed new tariffs in retaliation for U.S. levies, Trump said he “hereby ordered” U.S. companies to start leaving China and vowed to increase his own tariffs. He referred to President Xi Jinping of China as an “enemy.” On Sunday, Trump said he had harbored “second thoughts” about the escalation. Within hours, aides rushed out statements saying his only regret was that he had not been even tougher on China.
And by Monday, Trump expressed confidence that the two sides could reach a deal and called Xi a “great leader.”
Trump heard an earful during the weekend of discussions about the need to avoid a trade-driven calamity with China.
The change in the president’s language about China seemed to reassure markets that had been rattled Friday. But it was unclear how concrete an opening China really had made.
“We were called and we’re going to start very shortly to negotiate,” Trump said. “We’ll see what happens, but I think we’re going to make a deal.” He added that the Chinese seemed ready to agree. “This is the first time I’ve seen them where they really want to make a deal.”
The developments with Iran took many by surprise.
Macron, who has tried to preserve the 2015 nuclear agreement that Trump has abandoned, issued a last-minute invitation to Iran’s foreign minister, Mohammad Javad Zarif, to talk on the sidelines of the G-7 meetings Sunday.
He took that further Monday by saying he had spoken with Rouhani and was confident that if Trump met with him, the two could find a potential deal on Iran’s nuclear ambitions and what the Americans and their allies consider Iran’s destabilizing activities in the Middle East.
Joining Macron at a news conference at the end of the G-7 sessions, Trump expressed willingness to meet with Rouhani without eagerly embracing it. “If the circumstances were correct or right, I would certainly agree to that,” Trump said. “But in the meantime, they have to be good players. You understand what that means.”
Trump, who has reimposed sanctions to cripple Iran’s economy, said the idea of a meeting with Rouhani within weeks sounded realistic, if not certain. And he even said that if talks were to begin, he would be willing to support short-term loans to Iran secured by oil to help the country withstand its current financial troubles.
“We can have it done in a very short period of time, and I really believe that Iran can be a great nation,” Trump said after Macron announced the Iran effort. “I would like to see that happen. But they can’t have nuclear weapons. OK?”
The comity between Trump and Macron — the pair hugged during their news conference — contrasted with last year, when the U.S. president stormed out of the group’s meeting in Canada with harsh criticism of its host, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, and without signing the joint communiqué.
But even as leaders stuck to polite tones, their differences were evident. Trump skipped a session on climate change and the oceans after aides privately complained that Macron, as the summit host, was too focused on “niche issues.”
Stephanie Grisham, the White House press secretary, said Trump missed the climate session because he had other meetings, including a one-on-one session with Chancellor Angela Merkel of Germany. But news cameras captured Merkel at the beginning of the climate change session, having apparently decided to at least make an appearance before meeting with Trump.
At the session he skipped, the remaining leaders agreed on a $20 million aid package to help Brazil and its neighbors fight the fires raging in the Amazon rainforest.
On other issues, Trump found his attention rebuffed. Prime Minister Narendra Modi of India, attending as a guest, declined Trump’s offer to mediate the escalating dispute with Pakistan over the territory of Kashmir.
“These issues are bilateral,” Modi said as he sat with Trump for a meeting on the summit sidelines.