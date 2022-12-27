Sgt. Jamie Gutierrez hugs his wife, Michelle, after embracing his two daughters, Valerie, left, and Angelica, right, Nov. 15 after returning home from a nine-month deployment. Soldiers of the New Mexico Army National Guard’s 3631st Signal Company were deployed to the Central Command Area of Responsibility in support of Operation Spartan Shield in southwest Asia.
Andrew Brunner in his Recycle-Tron outfit is surrounded by, from right, Ializaye Rodriguez, Mia Archuleta, Rhaelyn Catanach and Andrea Alcorta while running in circles and holding hands in the dressing room Nov. 11 at the Recycle Santa Fe Art Festival fashion show at the Santa Fe Community Convention Center.
