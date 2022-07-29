Patrick Morrissey, owner and manager or Prairie Dog Glass, adds the finishing touches Friday to the top of a large glass chile pepper at his glass blowing studio at Jackalope Mercado on Cerrillos Road in Santa Fe. Morrissey, with more than 43 years experience in glass blowing and an instructor at the Institute of American Arts and Santa Fe Community College, also offers one-on-one instruction at Prairie Dog Glass.
Karoline Fraczkowska, visiting with her family from Princeton, N.J., smiles while glass blowing for the first time Friday with the assistance of Patrick Morrissey of Prairie Dog Glass. 'I was so scared and now I’m so happy,'' said Fraczkowska, while working on a blown drinking glass.
Patrick Morrissey, owner and manager or Prairie Dog Glass, adds the finishing touches Friday to the top of a large glass chile pepper at his glass blowing studio at Jackalope Mercado on Cerrillos Road in Santa Fe. Morrissey, with more than 43 years experience in glass blowing and an instructor at the Institute of American Arts and Santa Fe Community College, also offers one-on-one instruction at Prairie Dog Glass.
Karoline Fraczkowska, visiting with her family from Princeton, N.J., smiles while glass blowing for the first time Friday with the assistance of Patrick Morrissey of Prairie Dog Glass. 'I was so scared and now I’m so happy,'' said Fraczkowska, while working on a blown drinking glass.
Patrick Morrissey, owner and manager or Prairie Dog Glass, adds the finishing touches Friday to the top of a large glass chile pepper at his glass blowing studio at Jackalope in Santa Fe. Morrissey, with more than 43 years experience in glass blowing and an instructor at IAIA and Santa Fe Community College, also offers one-on-one instruction at Prairie Dog Glass.