KABUL, Afghanistan — The Afghan government is pushing back against U.S. diplomats on the eve of a troop withdrawal deal with the Taliban, concerned that the proposed agreement lacks assurances that the insurgents will honor their promises once U.S. troops leave.
Zalmay Khalilzad, the U.S. special envoy who has finalized “in principle” a deal with the Taliban after nearly a year of negotiations, has met with President Ashraf Ghani and his senior officials in Kabul at least four times over the past few days to seek their support for the deal that is about to be announced, officials say.
That deal includes a timetable for the withdrawal of the remaining U.S. and coalition troops that Western officials say could be about 16 months long, in return for assurances that the Taliban will break from international terrorist groups and start direct negotiations with Afghan officials over Afghanistan’s political future.
But senior officials involved in the discussions with the Americans said that the Afghan government is worried that the troop-withdrawal agreement in no way is contingent on progress in the coming Afghan negotiations with the Taliban.
“The concerns are very high, not just for the government but also for the people of Afghanistan,” Waheed Omer, Ghani’s director of public and strategic affairs, told reporters in Kabul on Thursday. “Because the people of Afghanistan have been bitten by this snake before — they have seen the results of hasty deals, of deals they and their voices weren’t part of.”
Some Western officials have privately expressed concerns that Ghani is seeking a delay of any troop-withdrawal deal’s signing until after he is assured another term in office, in an election now scheduled for Sept. 28.
The war, meanwhile, has shown no sign of abating. During the morning rush hour Thursday, a van packed with explosives detonated on a main road leading to an office of the Afghan intelligence agency in Kabul, killing at least 10 civilians, wounding 42 and destroying 12 vehicles.
Also killed in the explosion were two members of the U.S.-led NATO coalition, one from Romania and one from the United States, the mission confirmed in a statement.