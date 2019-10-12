A Texas police officer responding to a call was outside a woman’s home when he shot and killed her as she was inside early Saturday, officials said.
Officers responded to a residence in Fort Worth, Texas, regarding an “open structure” call around 2:30 a.m. and found the front door open, police said in a statement.
When officers searched the perimeter of the house, one officer outside noticed a person standing inside, near a window. “Perceiving a threat,” he drew his weapon and fired once into the house at the person, police said.
Officers entered the house, located the injured resident and a firearm, and began providing emergency medical care, police said. The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.
The woman, Atatiana Jefferson, 28, who was black, died in her bedroom at 2:30 a.m., according to the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office. The Fort Worth Police Department did not release the officer’s name but disclosed that he was white and had been with the department since April 2018.
James Smith, Jefferson’s neighbor, told WFAA-TV in Dallas that he had called police for a welfare check.
He told police that two vehicles were in her driveway but that the door to the house was wide open, which was abnormal, according to call details released by police.
There was “no domestic violence, no arguing, nothing that they should have been concerned with as far as them coming with guns drawn to my neighbor’s house,” Smith said.
Body camera footage released by police showed the officer, shining a flashlight, peering into a window and shouting, “Put your hands up! Show me your hands!” before firing his weapon.
Smith said he was shocked when he heard the gunshot.
“I don’t know what went on in the house, but I know that she wasn’t a threat,” he said.
The officer was placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of an investigation, police said.
In a statement, Mayor Betsy Price called on Fort Worth to support Jefferson’s family in its mourning.
“Writing a statement like this is tragic and something that should never be necessary,” she said. “A young woman has lost her life, leaving her family in unbelievable grief. All of Fort Worth must surround Atatiana Jefferson’s family with prayers, love and support.”
The police department said it would collect evidence, witness statements and body camera footage to present to prosecutors.
Amber Guyger, a Dallas police officer, shot and killed her neighbor in his apartment last year after she mistook the unit for her own. Guyger was convicted of murder and sentenced this month to 10 years in prison.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.