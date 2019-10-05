KABUL, Afghanistan — Taliban officials have met in Pakistan with the top U.S. diplomat who recently led peace negotiations with them, current and former members of the insurgent group said Saturday.
It was the first such meeting since President Donald Trump halted the talks last month, calling off a deal that had already been broadly agreed upon and blaming an uptick in Taliban violence.
The meeting in recent days in Pakistan’s capital, Islamabad, between Taliban officials and the U.S. diplomat, Zalmay Khalilzad, came after a surge in bloodshed. The Taliban had spent days concentrating attacks across the country before last week’s Afghan presidential election, in an effort to derail the electoral process and keep voters from the polls.
A State Department spokesman, as well as Taliban spokesmen, declined to comment.
The discussions between the two sides were informal, the Taliban members said, and did not indicate the beginning of a new round of peace discussions, only that one may take place in the future. Since Trump canceled the talks and a possible peace deal, Washington has been quiet on the United States’ future strategy for Afghanistan.
A news website with deep access to senior Taliban officials reported that Khalilzad had met “repeatedly” with the Taliban during his time in Islamabad.
Sayid Akbar Agha, a former Taliban member who maintains contact with the group, also confirmed the meeting. Gen. Austin S. Miller, the commander of the U.S.-led mission in Afghanistan, was in Islamabad at the time of the meeting, Agha said, but it was unclear whether he attended.
Col. Sonny Leggett, a spokesman for the U.S.-led coalition in Afghanistan, said he would not comment on Miller’s travels.
Khalilzad arrived in Pakistan on Wednesday to meet with Pakistani officials there, who, along with the Taliban, have urged Washington to restart negotiations to end the 18-year-old war.
Over the summer, Khalilzad and Taliban negotiators, initialed a deal “in principle” after nine rounds of discussions in Doha, Qatar. It included the eventual withdrawal of the 14,000 U.S. troops in Afghanistan and assurances from the Taliban that the country would not be a haven for terrorists.