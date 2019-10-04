Supreme Court to hear case on Louisiana abortion law

WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court agreed Friday to hear a challenge to a Louisiana law that its opponents say would leave the state with only one doctor in a single clinic authorized to provide abortions.
The case is the court’s first on abortion since President Donald Trump’s appointments of two justices shifted the court to the right, and the court’s ruling, expected in June, could thrust the abortion issue into the center of the presidential campaign.
The Louisiana law, which was enacted in 2014, requires doctors performing abortions to have admitting privileges at nearby hospitals. Only one doctor in Louisiana has been able to meet the requirement, the law’s challengers say.
The case is likely to yield an unusually telling decision, reshaping the constitutional principles governing abortion rights, because in 2016, the court struck down an essentially identical Texas law.
The vote in the 2016 decision was 5-3, with Justice Anthony Kennedy joining the court’s four-member liberal wing to form a majority. It was decided by an eight-member court after the death of Justice Antonin Scalia that February, and since then, Justice Neil Gorsuch was appointed to succeed Scalia and Justice Brett Kavanaugh to succeed Kennedy.
Alexis McGill Johnson, the acting president of Planned Parenthood, said the court’s ruling could be momentous.
“Access to abortion is hanging by a thread in this country, and this case is what could snap that thread,” she said in a statement.
Jeff Landry, Louisiana’s attorney general, said he would defend what he called the state’s “pro-woman admitting privileges law.” He and other supporters of the law say that it protects the health and safety of women seeking abortions, and that the requirements for obtaining admitting privileges helps ensure the competence of doctors.
Opponents dispute that, saying that hospitalizations after abortions are rare, that women would receive medical care at hospitals whether their doctors had admitting privileges or not and that abortion providers are often unable to obtain admitting privileges for reasons unrelated to their competence.
Landry has questioned whether abortion providers should be able to challenge the law at all. “Incompetent and unsafe providers,” he said in a statement, “should not be allowed to challenge health and safety standards designed to protect women from those very providers.”
A divided three-judge panel of the federal appeals court in New Orleans upheld the Louisiana law last year notwithstanding the 2016 decision, saying that the law’s benefits outweighed the burdens it imposed.
“Unlike Texas, Louisiana presents some evidence of a minimal benefit,” Judge Jerry Smith wrote for the majority. In particular, he wrote, “the admitting privileges requirement performs a real, and previously unaddressed, credentialing function that promotes the well-being of women seeking abortion.”
In November, the Supreme Court granted a last-minute request from abortion providers to block the law while they pursued an appeal in the case, Gee v. June Medical Services, No. 18-1460. That interim ruling featured an unusual 5-4 coalition, with Chief Justice John Roberts joining the court’s liberals. He had dissented in the 2016 decision.
The meaning of Roberts’ vote to block the Louisiana law is contested, and it is hardly certain he will vote to uphold the law on the merits. Instead, he might have meant only to ensure an orderly process in which the Supreme Court, rather than an appellate panel, decides whether to limit or overrule a recent Supreme Court precedent.
The evidence on where Roberts and Gorsuch and Kavanaugh stand on abortion rights is fairly thin, but it all points toward skepticism. Roberts, for his part, has voted to uphold restrictions on abortion.
Gorsuch has written little about abortion. But in a 2006 book on euthanasia and assisted suicide, he argued that a key 1992 abortion precedent, Planned Parenthood v. Casey, should be interpreted narrowly.
As an appeals court judge, Kavanaugh dissented from a decision allowing a teenager who was in the country illegally and in federal custody to obtain an abortion, writing that the majority’s reasoning was “based on a constitutional principle as novel as it is wrong: a new right for unlawful immigrant minors in U.S. government detention to obtain immediate abortion on demand.”
McGill Johnson of Planned Parenthood said Kavanaugh appeared to hold the crucial vote in the new case.
“Three years ago,” she said, “the Supreme Court decided that laws like this one in Louisiana had no purpose other than to make abortion more difficult to access. There’s only one reason the court would not strike down the Louisiana law, and that is because Justice Kennedy, who voted to protect abortion access just three years ago, has been replaced with Justice Kavanaugh.”
On Friday, the Supreme Court also agreed to decide a threshold issue pressed by Louisiana in a separate petition arising from the same case, Gee v. June Medical Services, No. 18-1460. The state argued that the abortion providers who filed the lawsuit lacked legal standing to challenge health and safety regulations on behalf of their patients.
If the court accepts that argument, it could avoid deciding whether the Louisiana law is constitutional.
But other abortion cases are likely to follow the one from Louisiana, whatever its outcome, because several state legislatures have enacted laws that seem calculated to try to force the Supreme Court to consider overruling Roe v. Wade, the 1973 decision that established a constitutional right to abortion. Trump has vowed to appoint justices who will vote to the overrule the decision.